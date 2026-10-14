NYC Big Book Award Recognizes Expressions Of The Soul: Celtic Christianity & Life With God By Reverend Robin T. Jennings

2026 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite

Expressions of the Soul: Celtic Christianity & Life with God by Robin T. Jennings

Author Robin T. Jennings

2026 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite Seal

For Immediate Release by Printed Word Reviews

Christian Author Robin T. Jennings Receives National Recognition Through the NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®!

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "Expressions of the Soul: Celtic Christianity & Life with God " by Rev. Robin T. Jennings received recognition from the NYC Big Book Award as a Distinguished Favorite in the Christian Nonfiction category.The NYC Big Book Award honors excellence in book publishing across mainstream, independent, and self-published works worldwide, evaluated by a panel of industry experts including publishers, writers, editors, and librarians.Published by Elk Lake Publishing, Inc., "Expressions of the Soul: Celtic Christianity and a Life with God" by Robin T. Jennings is a compelling work invites readers to step into the fifth-century Celtic revival to rediscover a spiritual vitality that transforms culture and restores the soul.In an era dominated by artificial intelligence and increasing social polarization, Jennings argues that the language of the soul has become a lost form of communication. While many modern seekers are drawn to the commercialized "Celtic spirituality" of myths and magic, this book grounds readers in the historical "Island of Saints and Scholars" tracing Celtic Christianity back to the Day of Pentecost.Written for Christians who yearn for a deeper relationship with God and a richer understanding of church history, "Expressions of the Soul" offers a "pilgrimage philosophy" to help believers extract wisdom from saints who were deeply connected to the earth, the elements, and the Trinitarian God. Readers will gain a renewed sense of hospitality, a fresh perspective on evangelism, and the tools to navigate a modern world through the lens of their eternal heritage.More about the BookIn "Expressions of the Soul," retired Episcopal rector and spiritual director Robin T. Jennings explores key themes from early 5th-century Celtic Christian traditions to offer practical spiritual tools for modern believers. Rather than treating Celtic Christianity as an ancient artifact, Jennings offers a vibrant model for personal faith and spiritual renewal, presenting it as a living framework centered on connection, presence, and practical daily devotion.The book core message centers on the premise that God communicates personally and directly through the soul. Jennings contrasts modern fast-paced, distracted living with the deep, reflective practices of Celtic Christianity.The work highlights how Celtic spiritual traditions view God as active in nature, extracting spiritual wisdom through the classical elements-water, earth, fire, and wind-and seeing creation as a primary revelation of the Trinitarian God (Creator, Redeemer, and Sustainer).Jennings introduces Key Celtic practices and concepts like Anam Cara (soul friendship), "thin places" (where heaven and earth feel close), and traditional prayer practices like St. Patrick's Breastplate.Drawing on 40 years of parish ministry and retreat leading, Jennings uses early Celtic saints and historical traditions to provide readers with practical guidance and tools to cultivate a quieter, more grounded walk with Christ.BOOK DETAILS:Title: "Expressions of the Soul: Celtic Christianity and a Life with God"Categories: Christian Non-Fiction, Spiritual GrowthAuthor: Robin T. JenningsPublisher: Elk Lake Publishing, Inc.Publication Date: January 13, 2026, $18.99 (Paperback)ISBN: 979-8891344808Availability: Purchase "Expressions of the Soul" today at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all major online retailers.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Attorneys, Doctors, Entrepreneurs, Film & Television writers, Historians, and Journalists, from well established authors to first time indie authors as well as small and large presses participated.Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, England, Estonia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Auckland, Baltimore, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hollywood, Johannesburg, Manhattan Beach, New Orleans, NYC, Philadelphia, Sydney, and West Palm Beach.Publishers included Beacon Press, Berrett-Koehler, Casemate, Edinburgh University Press, Forbes Books, Kiplinger Books, NYU Press, Palgrave Macmillan, Penguin Random House, Rizzoli, Routledge, The White House Historical Association, University of California Press, University of Nebraska Press, Weaving Influence Press, and Wiley.We have an amazing list of authors from around the globe participating this year, said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak. I'm so excited to share these books with a worldwide readership!To view the list of NYC Big Book winners and distinguished favorites, please visit:___About the AuthorRobin T. Jennings served as an ordained Episcopal minister and rector for four decades before focusing on writing, retreat leadership, and spiritual direction. He is also the author of spiritual formation works such as May You Live in Christ, The Door to Renewal, and A Letter to the Church and the Next Generation.Robin T. Jennings is a retired Episcopal rector of St. Francis in the Fields and has been recognized by Louisville Magazine as one of the region's top religious leaders. A graduate of Virginia Theological Seminary and a member of the National Speakers Association, he has spent decades leading believers on pilgrimages to sacred sites in Ireland, Scotland, and Iona. He and his wife, Mary, recently celebrated 50 years of marriage and reside in Kentucky, where Robin continues his mission to help people grow in Christ through grace and discovery.___NYC Big Book Award, , is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers. Join us for the Independent Press Award, deadlines every December 15th, is open to independent authors and publishers, visit:And, join us for the Awards Dinner on April 10th, awardsdinner, held at the BookCAMP event, April 9-10, 2027, , where recipients will walk on stage to receive their awards.)"

Gabby Olczak

Independent Press Award / NYC Big Book Award

+1 973-969-1899

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NYC Big Book Award Recognizes Expressions of the Soul: Celtic Christianity & Life with God by Reverend Robin T. Jennings News Provided By Printed Word Reviews October 14, 2026, 12:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Religion



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