Ukraine Says Spacex's Starlink Curbs Without Warning Hamper Drone Strikes On Russia: What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ukraine has said restrictions imposed by Elon Musk's SpaceX on some Starlink satellite internet services have disrupted military drone operations, with frontline units reporting communication failures during missions, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian officials.

The restrictions, introduced without prior warning to Ukrainian forces, affected the satellite internet terminals used to guide combat drones, particularly during operations in Russian-occupied parts of southern and eastern Ukraine.

“Our defence forces did not receive a warning about this limitation, and this led to the disruption of several missions,” Serhiy Beskrestnov, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wrote on Telegram.

The development comes days after US President Donald Trump threatened Ukraine over its long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, as Washington has increased pressure on Kyiv to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Starlink curbs affect Ukraine's combat drone operations

Beskrestnov said SpaceX had restricted the operation of its military-grade Starlink service at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour (160 km/h).

The restrictions have affected Ukrainian forces' ability to control drones, which rely on Starlink's satellite internet connectivity for communications during military operations.

Ukraine's 7th Rapid Reaction Corps, deployed in the country's southeast, said the disruption had forced units to cancel some missions.

“According to our observations, during flights, the connection could drop for 10–20 seconds at speeds of just 110–120 km/h. The drones kept moving, but these interruptions made them harder to control,” the corps said in a statement to Reuters.

Ukraine's defence ministry also said the restrictions had significantly complicated military logistics and certain drone operations, according to the news agency.

Why Starlink is critical to Ukraine's military

Since its deployment over Ukraine in the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Starlink has become a crucial component of the country's battlefield communications.

Ukrainian military units use the satellite internet service to communicate with one another, coordinate operations and maintain connectivity in areas where conventional communications infrastructure has been damaged or disrupted.

Starlink's resistance to electronic signal jamming has also made it important for operating long-range attack drones and larger hexacopters used to deliver supplies to frontline troops.

The technology has played a particularly significant role in Ukraine's drone campaign against Russian military logistics in occupied southern and eastern territories. These operations have targeted supply routes and other infrastructure supporting Russian forces.

However, the latest restrictions have raised concerns about the vulnerability of Ukraine's military operations to changes in access to a privately operated satellite communications network.

Restrictions come amid mounting US pressure on Kyiv

The reasons behind SpaceX's decision to restrict some Starlink services were not immediately clear. However, the move comes as Washington steps up pressure on Kyiv to stop its long-range attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Starlink does not operate inside Russia, and Ukrainian drones targeting Russia's oil industry use alternative communication methods, Reuters reported.

The reported restrictions also come amid concerns in Kyiv over the availability of advance warnings from its allies about Russian missile attacks. Ukraine has said it did not receive the usual advance warning about some recent missile strikes on its capital.

With inputs from Reuters.