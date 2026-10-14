Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Launches Automated Community Development Program Platform To Strengthen Regional Development And Investment Programming

The Platform was officially launched by His Excellency Anthony O. OGUNJIMI, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, in the presence of representatives from ECOWAS Directorates, Institutions and Specialized Agencies. The event promoted a harmonized and integrated approach to regional development investment programming.

The platform will facilitate the collection, consolidation and analysis of regional development projects, providing a centralized database to support strategic prioritization, investment planning and resource mobilization. It will enable ECOWAS to translate regional priorities into investment-ready projects.

Its operationalization has commenced with the population of the platform by ECOWAS institutions and technical entities. Subsequent phases will strengthen monitoring and evaluation functionalities, facilitate the establishment of a consolidated pipeline of investment-ready regional development projects, and support the assessment of financing needs.

This initiative represents a significant step towards translating ECOWAS Vision 2050, the Community Strategic Framework and Management Strategic Priorities into concrete regional development investments. Through the CDP, the ECOWAS Commission reaffirms its commitment to enhanced institutional coordination, evidence-based regional investment programming, effective resource mobilization and accelerated regional integration for the benefit of the ECOWAS citizens.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).