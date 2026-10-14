Nigeria: First Meeting Of The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Monitoring And Evaluation Coordination Team

The Directorate of Strategic Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, is organizing the“First Meeting of the ECOWAS Monitoring and Evaluation Coordination Team.” at Zuma Rock Resort, Niger State, Nigeria, from 12-16 October 2026. The representatives are from ECOWAS Institutions, Departments, and Agencies.

The overall objective of the meeting is to strengthen the ECOWAS M&E system by harmonizing institutional performance measurement approach, validating key strategic evaluation instruments, and enhancing the operational framework of the M&E Coordination Team.

The meeting aims to review and finalize the methodology for measuring the Physical Implementation Rate (PIR) of ECOWAS Institutions, Agencies, and Directorates, Technically review and validate the Terms of Reference for the Final Evaluation of the Community Strategic Framework (CSF) 2023-2027 and development of the next round of CSF, strengthen ECOWAS M&E Coordination by reviewing and improving the Team's mandate, membership, roles, and operating arrangements, while promoting a common understanding of performance measurement, evaluation, and results reporting.

The key output of this meeting is the standardized methodology for measuring the Physical Implementation Rate (PIR) within ECOWAS Institutions. Additionally, the meeting is expected to produce validated recommendations and a comprehensive action plan aimed at enhancing the operational effectiveness, coordination mechanisms, and long-term sustainability of the Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Coordination Team.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).