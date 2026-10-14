Nigeria Mining Week Puts Investment, Bankable Projects And Local Value Creation In Focus

Nigeria Mining Week ( ) enters its final day today after two days of frank discussion about what it will take to turn Nigeria's mineral wealth into viable mining projects, stronger local industries and long-term investment.

Taking place from 12 to 14 October at the Abuja Continental Hotel under the theme "Unlocking Investment and Growth through Partnerships," this year's event has brought government, mining companies, investors, financiers and industry bodies together around some of the sector's most pressing issues.

The message coming through strongly is that mineral potential alone is not enough. Investors need reliable geological data, clear and consistent regulation, secure operating environments, access to finance and infrastructure that can support projects from exploration through to production.

At Tuesday's official opening, Cyril Azobu, Partner and Mining Industry Leader at PwC Nigeria, spoke about the need to develop projects that can attract serious investment and create more value within Nigeria, rather than relying on the export of unprocessed minerals.

That point was reinforced by Austin Menegbo, Country Manager of Segilola Resources Operating Limited, who brought the perspective of an operating mine to the discussion. Segilola reported production of 91,910 ounces of gold in 2025, with Nigerians making up 99% of its workforce.

Menegbo also highlighted some of the practical challenges facing mining companies, including overlapping approvals, infrastructure constraints, security and access to finance.

Oba Ayandele Ayanleke, National President of the Miners Association of Nigeria, called for greater regulatory certainty and closer cooperation between government and industry.

Data was another recurring theme. Professor Olusegun Ige, Director-General of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, stressed the importance of strengthening the geological information available to investors and improving the flow of exploration data into Nigeria's national geological knowledge base.

International cooperation also featured prominently.

Anna Westerholm, Sweden's Ambassador to Nigeria, highlighted opportunities for cooperation in technology, expertise and business partnerships. She also pointed to the growing importance of traceability and responsible production as international buyers pay closer attention to where minerals come from and how they are produced.

These conversations built on Monday's pre-conference program, where smaller roundtable discussions tackled four practical areas: geological data and exploration, financing for junior miners, compliance and enforcement, and power and infrastructure.

The Women in Extractive Industries Forum added another important dimension, looking at how more women can move into technical, operational and leadership positions, as well as the role women can play in strengthening ESG, community engagement and responsible mining.

One day left, and some of the biggest conversations are still to come

Today's program turns attention to the value chains and infrastructure that could shape the next phase of Nigeria's mining industry.

The morning begins with Nigeria's gemstone value chain, looking at how the country can build stronger links between miners, cutters, polishers, jewelry manufacturers and international buyers.

That is followed by a discussion on policy, regulation and governance, including the practical steps needed to create a clearer and more competitive environment for mining investment.

Community relationships will also come into focus during From Consent to Social Licence, with the conversation moving beyond compliance to the question of how mining companies build trust and create lasting value in host communities.

In the afternoon, Power to Mines and Logistics for Industrialization will tackle one of the industry's biggest practical questions: how to provide the power, transport and logistics needed to turn mineral discoveries into commercially viable operations.

Then, from 15:00, attention shifts to two important Nigerian mineral value chains.