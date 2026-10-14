MP Govt To Deploy CM Fellows In 55 Districts To Assess Welfare Schemes

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 14 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday that the state government will deploy young professionals selected under its Chief Minister Young Professionals for Development Programme to assess the implementation of government schemes across all 55 districts and identify gaps in delivery.

Addressing the inaugural session of a five-day training programme in Bhopal, Chief Minister Yadav said the fellows would evaluate Central and state government schemes and help district administrations identify shortcomings and make improvements.

The programme aims to involve young professionals in governance and improve the delivery of development and public welfare initiatives through grassroots-level assessment.

"These young professionals will evaluate the implementation of Central and state government schemes and identify shortcomings so that necessary improvements can be made," the Chief Minister said while addressing the youth gathering.

He urged the fellows to work closely with senior district officials and understand how government policies are implemented on the ground, including the role of gram panchayats and elected local representatives.

"Do not treat your responsibilities merely as a job. Work for the betterment of the state and ensure that the benefits of welfare programmes reach the common people," he said.

Chief Minister Yadav also said Madhya Pradesh would observe 2027 as the Year of Youth, with activities planned throughout the year to strengthen young people's participation in development and leadership.

The state government had designated 2025 as the Year of Employment and Investment and 2026 as the Year of Farmers' Welfare.

The Chief Minister advised the fellows to focus on time management, communicate effectively with the public and remain calm while handling field-level challenges.

He also stressed the need to encourage innovation and combine academic knowledge with practical experience.

The training programme, organised at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, will cover data analysis, district-level administrative structures and government functioning.

Senior officials from departments dealing with tribal welfare, health and family welfare, women and child development, revenue, agriculture, and panchayat and rural development will train the participants.

Institute Vice-Chairman Rajiv Dixit said the sessions would familiarise the fellows with administrative processes and the practical challenges of implementing government programmes.