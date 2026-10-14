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Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Arrives in Beirut Amid Regional Tensions

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Arrives in Beirut Amid Regional Tensions


Date: 2026-10-14 08:30:49

(MENAFN) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh and an accompanying diplomatic delegation arrived at Beirut International Airport on Wednesday, Iran’s ISNA news agency reported.

A delegation from Lebanon’s Amal Movement, headed by Khalil Hamdan, a member of its leadership body, welcomed Khatibzadeh on behalf of Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, the agency said.

It noted that parliamentarian Ali Mekdad also attended, representing Hezbollah’s leadership.

The visit comes as regional tensions remain high, with Israel continuing attacks on Lebanon despite a US-sponsored framework agreement providing for its gradual withdrawal from Lebanese territory. Iran and the US also remain at odds over navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened maritime tensions.

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