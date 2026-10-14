LG Electronics Accelerates GCC Growth Trajectory With Strategic Partnership In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Global tech leader reinforces regional commitment, introducing full consumer, commercial, and HVAC portfolios alongside new immersive experience and service hubs. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn News Summary:
-
LG Electronics collaborates with Al Mulla Group to strengthen its market presence and distribution capabilities in Kuwait
The agreement enhances access to LG's complete ecosystem of Consumer Electronics, enterprise Business Solutions, and Commercial HVAC systems
An integrated facility featuring an immersive LG Experience Center and global-standard service center is scheduled to open in 2027.
The agreement was signed in Kuwait alongside LG MEA leadership and Al Mulla Group executives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment