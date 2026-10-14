LG Electronics Accelerates GCC Growth Trajectory With Strategic Partnership In Kuwait

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Global tech leader reinforces regional commitment, introducing full consumer, commercial, and HVAC portfolios alongside new immersive experience and service hubs. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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LG Electronics collaborates with Al Mulla Group to strengthen its market presence and distribution capabilities in Kuwait The agreement enhances access to LG's complete ecosystem of Consumer Electronics, enterprise Business Solutions, and Commercial HVAC systems An integrated facility featuring an immersive LG Experience Center and global-standard service center is scheduled to open in 2027. The agreement was signed in Kuwait alongside LG MEA leadership and Al Mulla Group executives.

News Summary:

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT, Oct., 2026 - LG Electronics (LG) today announced a strategic distribution agreement with Al Mulla Group to strengthen its market presence and enhance product availability across Kuwait, reinforcing the brand's long-standing commitment to local consumers and the wider GCC region.

The initiative aligns with LG's commitment to driving regional growth across the GCC by bringing its complete, end-to-end technology ecosystem – spanning cutting-edge consumer electronics, business solutions, and commercial air conditioning – closer to regional consumers and commercial clients.

Under the strategic agreement, subsidiary Al Mulla Electronics will serve as an authorised distributor in Kuwait for LG, leveraging robust local infrastructure and market reach to deliver LG's full product lineup. This includes premium OLED and QNED displays, AI-enabled home appliances, laptops and monitors, state-of-the-art digital signage and commercial display solutions, as well as high-efficiency commercial HVAC technologies including VRF systems, chillers, and building management solutions.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony at Al Mulla Group's headquarters in Kuwait. The event was attended by Mr. Phil Won Jung, Regional CEO of LG Electronics Middle East & Africa, alongside Mr. Talal A. Al Mulla, Board Member and CEO of Al Mulla Group, as well as Mr. Elie Zoghb, Managing Director of Trading & Manufacturing and Rental & Leasing at Al Mulla Group.

Highlighting LG's long-term vision for the region, Mr. Young Hak Jeong, Managing Director, LG Electronics Gulf, stated:“The GCC region represents a key growth driver in LG's global strategy. As demand continues to surge across the Middle East for intelligent, energy-efficient, and connected living environments, our strategic expansion in Kuwait reinforces our commitment to bringing meaningful innovations to the region. Partnering with a respected market leader like Al Mulla Group provides the strong operational foundation needed to deliver the full breadth of LG's technological expertise – supported by world-class local service standards and immersive retail experiences.”

To further enhance the brand experience for consumers and business partners, the partnership includes the development of an integrated, state-of-the-art facility scheduled to launch in 2027. The project will feature a flagship LG Experience Center, designed to offer an immersive, interactive environment showcasing LG technologies within realistic residential and commercial settings. The hub will also house a dedicated after-sales service center built to LG's global standards, ensuring an elevated customer experience across the product lifecycle.

With this milestone, LG continues to consolidate its leadership position across key Middle Eastern markets, accelerating digital transformation and enriching customer experiences through tailored consumer and enterprise solutions.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 89 trillion in 2025. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit newsroom/ for the latest news.