The New MINI Countryman Untamed Edition: More Freedom For Adventure.
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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MINI Countryman Untamed Edition with a distinctive, more rugged design and enhanced off-road capability
Greater all-terrain versatility thanks to all-terrain tyres, exclusive design features and intelligent MINI ALL4 all-wheel drive
Expanded outdoor offering through partnerships with AUTOHOME and HELINOX
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