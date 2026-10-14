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The New MINI Countryman Untamed Edition: More Freedom For Adventure.

The New MINI Countryman Untamed Edition: More Freedom For Adventure.


Date: 2026-10-14 08:30:48

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
    MINI Countryman Untamed Edition with a distinctive, more rugged design and enhanced off-road capability Greater all-terrain versatility thanks to all-terrain tyres, exclusive design features and intelligent MINI ALL4 all-wheel drive Expanded outdoor offering through partnerships with AUTOHOME and HELINOX
Munich/Lake Tahoe. MINI is expanding its largest model range with a new, particularly rugged and adventure-focused variant: the MINI Countryman Untamed Edition. Featuring specially developed all-terrain tyres, intelligent ALL4 all-wheel drive technology, and exclusive design and equipment features, it offers greater capability beyond paved roads. The concept is complemented by a bespoke outdoor offering, including a MINI roof tent developed in partnership with AUTOHOME and an exclusive camping collection created together with HELINOX. “Today, our customers are looking for a vehicle that supports them in everyday life just as confidently as it does on spontaneous getaways and longer journeys. That is exactly what inspired the Untamed Edition. It combines the hallmark MINI driving experience with even greater freedom to explore new places and discover more along the way,” says Jean-Philippe Parain, Head of the MINI Brand. Made for every adventure. Whether it is a weekend escape, a road trip or an overnight stay in the great outdoors, the Untamed Edition combines the versatility of the MINI Countryman with enhanced off-road and outdoor capabilities. Generous interior space, flexible transport solutions and the elevated seating position provide the ideal foundation for an active lifestyle. In the Middle East, the edition will be available at launch for the MINI Countryman C and MINI Countryman S ALL4, as well as for the all-electric MINI Countryman SE ALL4. Distinctive equipment for greater freedom. The defining features of the Untamed Edition include newly developed Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tyres mounted on exclusive 19-inch light-alloy wheels in a bespoke edition design, providing enhanced traction off the beaten track while giving the vehicle a more purposeful, confident stance. Textured protective films applied to the wheel arches, side sills and Power Dome help protect the bodywork while emphasising the edition's rugged character. Newly designed underbody protection elements finished in Dark Steel, together with the edition-specific Untamed logo on the C-pillar, further reinforce its distinctive appearance. The roof tent, developed jointly with Italian specialist AUTOHOME, can be opened in seconds thanks to integrated gas struts. Weather-resistant materials, panoramic openings and a thoughtfully designed interior make it a highly practical companion for outdoor adventures. Both the hard shell and the tent are handcrafted in Italy, while the glass-fibre reinforced construction ensures durability, insulation and long-term dimensional stability. In addition, MINI has partnered with outdoor equipment specialist HELINOX to create an exclusive camping collection. Folding chairs and camping tables combine functionality, lightweight construction and outstanding portability with the distinctive design language of the Untamed Edition. Distinctive exterior design with a rugged character. “The Untamed Edition highlights qualities that are already part of the MINI Countryman's DNA: robustness, versatility and a spirit of exploration. Our goal was to emphasise these characteristics through carefully selected colours, materials and details, while remaining true to the unmistakable MINI character,” says Holger Hampf, Head of MINI Design. At the heart of the edition-specific exterior design is a newly interpreted front grille featuring a vertically oriented geometry. The new angular inserts emphasise the upright front end and give the vehicle an even stronger, more confident appearance. Finished in the exclusive accent colour Dark Steel, the contoured grille surround creates a technical design statement while reinforcing the premium character of the edition. New side sill designs, redesigned front and rear underbody protection elements, and a newly sculpted rear diffuser contribute to a more powerful overall appearance. Textured matt black protective films on the wheel arches, side sills and Power Dome echo the vehicle's design language, help protect against stone chips and further strengthen its functional off-road character. The new 19-inch“Untamed Edition Spoke” light-alloy wheel takes inspiration from the rugged functionality of classic off-road steel wheels. Five powerful spokes, technical fastening details and the combination with all-terrain tyres give the vehicle a particularly distinctive presence. The wheel centre cap carries the MINI wordmark in Dark Steel, completing the unique design. Exterior colours developed specifically for the Untamed Edition draw inspiration from natural, earthy and mineral tones. Alongside the exclusive finishes Hideaway Grey, Nomad Blue and Frozen Nomad Blue, customers can also choose Nanuq White and Midnight Black. Frozen Nomad Blue marks the first matt exterior paint finish to be introduced into MINI series production. Its matt surface changes the perception of the vehicle's proportions, highlighting surfaces and contours more prominently while creating a particularly sculptural and premium appearance. Roof finishes are available in either Glazed White or Jet Black. All accent details consistently follow the outdoor-inspired design concept. MINI emblems at the front and rear, the Countryman lettering, grille surround, underbody protection elements and additional design accents are finished in Dark Steel, creating a technical yet robust appearance through their metallic finish. These elements are complemented by the edition-specific Untamed logo featuring a stylised mountain motif on the C-pillar. Functional interior inspired by the outdoors. Colours, materials and finishes throughout the cabin take inspiration from modern outdoor equipment, natural textures and highly functional products. At the centre of the interior are the exclusive Vescin Nightshade Blue sports seats. They combine premium perforated Vescin upholstery with knitted surfaces in the shoulder and headrest areas. The structured knit pattern is inspired by rock formations and is complemented by piping and decorative stitching in Cornflower Blue. An integrated Untamed logo featuring a mountain panorama completes the design. Knitted surfaces on the dashboard and door panels continue to define the interior design. The specially developed Millennial Melange colour tone combines dark grey shades with a rich blue base. This two-tone knitted structure has become a distinctive feature of the new MINI family and contributes to a refined, premium ambience. All interior accents have been changed from Vibrant Silver to Dark Steel. Additional Cornflower Blue accents can be found on the steering wheel strap, steering wheel spoke and selected interior elements. The redesigned centre console storage box features a more robust geometry and, with its elastic retaining straps, consciously references premium outdoor equipment such as backpacks and climbing gear. Rubber floor mats and a matching luggage compartment mat further enhance the edition's everyday practicality. Their three-dimensional pattern takes inspiration from natural rock formations, combining functionality with a distinctive design language. Production in Leipzig. Production of the new MINI Countryman Untamed Edition will begin in November 2026 at BMW Group Plant Leipzig. Its market launch is scheduled for early 2027. Borderless Finance. 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Mid-East Info

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