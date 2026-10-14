MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Season 31 opens today at 6pm and will run until May 2027, featuring 29 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Guests can explore over 3,500 shopping outlets, more than 250 dining options, 40,000 shows and over 200 attractions

New attractions, dining concepts and live performances join returning favourites, offering guests an expanded range of experiences

Enhanced parking, wayfinding and guest facilities aim to provide a more convenient and seamless guest experience

Government of Dubai Media Office – October 2026: Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, will open its doors today for Season 31 at 6pm, welcoming guests to 'A More Wonderful World' featuring new attractions, entertainment and cultural experiences alongside returning favourites.

Running until May 2027, the new season builds on Global Village's 30-year legacy of bringing people and cultures together, offering families and friends opportunities to discover traditions, explore diverse cuisines and enjoy shared experiences. Over the past three decades, the destination has become a popular gathering place for communities and a cherished tradition for generations of guests, reflecting the UAE's multicultural character and spirit of inclusivity.

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said:“Global Village holds a special place in people's lives because of the connections they make here, with their own roots, with other cultures and the people they visit alongside. It has become a much-loved tradition for families and friends, reflecting the welcoming, multicultural spirit of the UAE.”

He added:“As we open Season 31, we are delighted to welcome guests back to the tastes, traditions and experiences they love, while giving them new opportunities to explore and discover together. Above all, we want every guest to feel that they belong and to leave with memories that stay with them long after their visit and inspire them to return.”

Season 31 features 29 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, alongside over 3,500 shopping outlets offering products from around the world. Guests can also enjoy more than 250 dining options, 40,000 shows and over 200 attractions, combining familiar experiences with new offerings for all ages.

Opening Day Celebrations

Season 31 will begin at 6pm with a special programme of celebrations, featuring a choir performance followed by the vibrant Parade of the World, showcasing cultures from around the globe.

The opening festivities include Global Village's signature confetti shower at the Gate of the World, along with surprises and photo opportunities. A spectacular drone show featuring 600 drones will illuminate the night sky, marking the start of the new season with a special display of entertainment and celebration.

Cultural experiences and dining

This season introduces refreshed experiences at the Sri Lanka Pavilion and the Russia and Azerbaijan pavilion, while the Syria and Kuwait pavilions feature renewed façades. A redesigned Season 31 Passport and a new Kids Passport will allow guests to collect stamps as they explore the pavilions, offering families an interactive way to discover different cultures and a keepsake of their visit.

Dining remains a central part of the Global Village experience, with a wide selection of international street food, restaurants and cafés offering familiar favourites alongside new culinary trends and flavours from around the world.

Located next to Carnaval® and overlooking the Falcon Stage, Restaurant Plaza combines dining with live entertainment, providing guests with a setting to enjoy meals while taking in the surrounding atmosphere.

New dining additions this season include Trabzon Turkish Restaurant, alongside Robo Al Sham, Hawawshi Al Rabie and Chicking at Restaurant Plaza. New cafés Vinci Dolci, Emir Bey Gourmet and Uzungol Café offer further options for guests, while Dessert District returns with a refreshed façade and a selection of sweet treats.

Attractions and Family Experiences:

Global Village offers more than 200 attractions catering to families, children and thrill-seekers, including a wide range of rides and games at Carnaval®.

Popular attractions returning for Season 31 include Dragon Kingdom, The Horror Hotel, Secrets of the Lost City and Exo Planet City. The Festival Wheel also returns with refreshed carts, offering panoramic views of Global Village.

Later in the season, Tokyo Rush will make its debut, introducing a new roller coaster experience featuring sharp turns, high-speed action and a thrilling loop.

Guests can also explore the refreshed Gardens of the World, offering a setting for leisurely walks and family photographs.

Live Entertainment:

Global Village will present 40,000 shows throughout Season 31, featuring music, dance, acrobatics and live performances for guests of all ages.

Among the new highlights is Fast Live 2: The Police Strike Back, a stunt show featuring daring manoeuvres and high-energy action.

New productions Bollywood Idol and Bank Heist will join the returning favourite Slam, bringing a mix of musical storytelling and acrobatic performances to the destination.

Younger guests can also look forward to the return of popular characters from Care Bears and PJ Masks at the Kids Theatre, offering entertainment designed for children and families.

Enhanced Guests Services and Facilities:

Global Village has introduced a range of improvements to parking, wayfinding and guest facilities to enhance convenience and accessibility throughout Season 31.

These include a new VIP parking self-payment system, enhanced directional signage and expanded ticketing capacity at Happiness Gate to facilitate smoother arrivals and departures. Additional family washrooms have also been introduced, including accessible facilities for People of Determination.

Other enhancements include new bilingual signage at the Gate of the World, upgraded lighting at Cultural Gate and a new theme for the Sharjah tunnel, aimed at improving navigation and the overall arrival experience.

A new WhatsApp chatbot will also provide guests with convenient access to information and assistance throughout their visit.

Opening Hours and Tickets:

Global Village will operate from 4pm to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, and from 4pm to 1am from Thursday to Saturday and on public holidays.

Tickets are available through the Global Village website, mobile app and ticketing counters at all gates. Tuesdays will be reserved exclusively for families and ladies, except on public holidays.

As Season 31 gets underway, Global Village continues to bring together people from diverse backgrounds through cultural experiences, entertainment, dining and shopping. Under the theme 'A More Wonderful World', the destination welcomes returning guests and first-time guests to explore cultures, reconnect with familiar traditions and create new memories with family and friends.