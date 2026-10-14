Assessprep Records 104% Growth In UAE Assessments As Schools Embrace AI-Powered Digital Learning

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Digital assessment is becoming a more regular part of school teaching and examination workflows in the UAE, with assessment activity on education technology platform AssessPrep more than doubling in the first half of 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Schools across AssessPrep's UAE network conducted 24,317 assessments between January and June 2026, compared with 11,932 in the corresponding period last year, marking a 104% increase. Student submissions on the platform also increased 69% to 266,410 from 157,207 during the same period.

, making the UAE its largest market within its 39-school GCC network.The growth was not driven only by the addition of new schools. Across 17 UAE schools that used AssessPrep in both periods, assessments created increased 24%, from 11,758 assessments in the first half of 2025 to 14,600 in the first half of 2026. Between April and June, usage across the same group was up 37% year-on-year, with assessments rising from 5,704 to 7,838.The increase comes as assessment and learning systems across the UAE place greater emphasis on continuous evaluation, data and technology. The UAE Ministry of Education's Student Assessment Policy Guide for the 2026–27 academic year outlines the approved framework for continuous, school-based and centralised assessments across school levels. It also supports teachers and school leaders in using data-driven approaches to improve instruction, track student progress and strengthen learning outcomes.

At the same time, AI is becoming part of the wider education conversation in the country. In Abu Dhabi, the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is expanding its AI Literacy initiative across more than 170 private schools, including teacher training and guidance on integrating AI into teaching and learning.For schools, this is also changing the role of digital assessment from simply moving examinations online to using technology across the broader assessment cycle - from creating and conducting assessments to grading, feedback and analysing student performance.

At Fairgreen International School in Dubai, teachers are using AI-assisted features to reduce the time required to prepare feedback.

“Teachers can use the AI feature to produce the feedback in the school format, and that has really cut down on time,” said

The International Baccalaureate is also preparing to introduce on-screen examinations for Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme students. The IB said in July that the digital examinations will initially mirror existing paper-based assessments, with students taking examinations on laptops or desktop computers within IB schools.

Against this backdrop, the growing use of digital assessment in UAE schools reflects a broader shift in how schools collect and use learning data, rather than simply a move away from paper-based examinations.

“Assessment is increasingly becoming part of the teaching workflow rather than a separate activity at the end of a learning cycle. The growth we are seeing in the UAE reflects schools using digital assessment more frequently across classrooms, examinations and feedback,” said

“AI is adding another layer to this transition by helping teachers reduce repetitive work while giving them more time to focus on interpreting student performance and supporting learning. The objective is not to replace the teacher, but to make the assessment process more useful and manageable for educators,” added

AssessPrep currently supports more thanand has powered more than. The platform supports IB MYP and DP, IGCSE, AP, A-Level and 600+ international curriculum frameworks, and says its AI-enabled assessment tools have helped schools reclaim more than one million hours of teacher time.

The platform enables teachers to create assessments, conduct secure online or paper-based tests, grade submissions with AI-assisted tools and analyse assessment data within a single system.