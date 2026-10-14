Ben Sulayem Hails F1's Return To Africa As Historic

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem says the return of FIA Formula One World Championship to Africa will create a lasting legacy, inspiring new generations, developing talent and opening new opportunities for motorsport across the continent and beyond. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ben Sulayem joined His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, and Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of FOM, at yesterday's launch ceremony in Kigali for the Formula 1 African Grand Prix to take place in Rwanda from the early 2030s.