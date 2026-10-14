Purehealth Retains MSCI's Highest ESG Rating For Second Consecutive Year, Reinforcing Its Position Among Global Sustainability Leaders

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) PureHealth publishes its 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Report, highlighting measurable progress for people, communities and the planet Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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AED 41 million in UAE corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending, with community initiatives across UAE and UK operations reaching around 473,000 beneficiaries, up 116% year-on-year

Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduced by 11% compared with 2024

Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026 – PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has retained the highest possible provisional environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating of AAA from independent index provider MSCI for a second consecutive year, with an assessment score approximately 30% above the industry average. The recognition accompanies the publication of its 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Report, detailing measurable progress in climate action, social impact, workforce empowerment and national value creation.

During 2025, the Group reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 11%, and completed a Group-wide emissions rebaseline following its international expansion. It also commissioned its first on-site solar installation, advancing its Net Zero 2040 commitment through investment in cleaner, more efficient healthcare operations.

The Group recorded AED 41 million in direct and indirect CSR spending in the UAE and pledged a further AED 50 million to the Life Endowment campaign, launched by Awqaf Abu Dhabi. Community initiatives across UAE and UK operations reached approximately 473,000 beneficiaries, up 116% year-on-year, while volunteer numbers increased by 88% year-on-year to nearly 9,000.

Workforce training hours rose by 30% to an estimated 834,000, demonstrating sustained investment in developing healthcare talent. The Group also spent AED 3.76 billion with local suppliers in 2025, supporting the UAE's National In-Country Value (ICV) Program and strengthening domestic supply chains.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer, PureHealth, said:“Longevity is about more than extending life, it is about creating the conditions for people and communities to thrive for generations to come. As a global healthcare group, we have a responsibility to look beyond the immediate needs of healthcare and consider the long-term impact of how we operate, invest and grow. Maintaining MSCI's highest ESG rating is an important independent recognition of our approach, reinforcing our commitment to building a more resilient healthcare system and creating enduring value for the UAE, our communities and future generations.”

Leya Aldamani, Chief Sustainability Officer, PureHealth, added:“Human health and the health of our planet are intrinsically connected. In 2025, we continued to translate this principle into measurable action, strengthening the systems and partnerships that support progress across our operations. From reducing emissions and advancing cleaner energy to developing our people and expanding access to care, our work reflects a practical, integrated approach to sustainability. These efforts are helping us embed responsible practices across the organisation and deliver lasting value for people, communities and the planet.”

2025 highlights across four areas of responsibility include:

Environmental:

11% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions compared with 2024 6% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity compared with 2024 Group-wide emissions rebaseline completed following international expansion First on-site solar installation commissioned at SEHA Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohamed Medical City, generating over 1,000 MWh of clean electricity and avoiding 330 tonnes of CO2e Around 3,000 tonnes of waste recycled

PureHealth advanced measurable climate action as part of its Net Zero 2040 commitment:

Community:

AED 41 million in direct and indirect CSR spending in the UAE Around 473,000 beneficiaries reached across UAE and UK operations, up 116% year-on-year Nearly 9,000 volunteers, up 88% year-on-year AED 50 million pledge to the Life Endowment campaign, launched by Awqaf Abu Dhabi. Launched by Awqaf Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the endowment supports treatment for vulnerable patients with chronic diseases Continued development of PureHeroes, the national healthcare volunteering platform established in partnership with Emirates Foundation 62 Emirati Women Chapter graduates completed a structured mentorship and leadership development programme

PureHealth expanded its contribution to community health and wellbeing, with UAE initiatives reflecting the Year of Community:

Economic:

AED 3.76 billion spent with local suppliers, supporting the National ICV programme Rafed's national small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) development efforts through the ICV programme recognised with an ICV Champion Award

PureHealth strengthened domestic supply chains and supported national economic development:

People, Talent and Inclusion:

Around 834,000 workforce training hours completed, up 30% year-on-year Nearly 5,300 Emiratis employed across the Group 146 Emirati Development Centre graduates in 2025, up 21% year-on-year 66% female workforce representation, with women holding 34% of leadership positions 59% increase in People of Determination in the workforce across UAE and UK operations, reaching 500 62 Emirati Women Chapter graduates completed a structured mentorship and leadership development programme Independent third-party assurance of selected environmental and workforce disclosures covering UAE and UK operations for a second consecutive year

PureHealth continued to invest in national talent development, an inclusive workforce and transparent reporting:

PureHealth received 10 awards and recognitions for sustainability and social impact during 2025, including the“Most Sustainable Projects in the Middle East” recognition at the Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Summit Awards.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises: