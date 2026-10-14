Neha Bora's One Piece T-Shirt: How A Japanese Anime Became A Gen Z Protest Symbol

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Neha Bora is leading the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR irregularities right from the front. People are now talking non-stop about her viral t-shirt. Why is everyone obsessed with it?

All India Students Association (AISA) President Neha Bora is making headlines in the ongoing protests against SIR irregularities. She wore a striking red t-shirt during the agitation, and the internet quickly made it viral. The t-shirt features the famous One Piece pirate logo. What exactly is the story behind this symbol?

The red t-shirt displays a popular Japanese cartoon logo. The symbol represents a pirate crew and is grabbing massive attention at the Indian protests. Protesters across several Asian countries recently used One Piece as a major inspiration. Japanese creator Eiichiro Oda wrote this famous manga series. He released the first episode back in 1997. The story follows a journey to find a mythical and mysterious treasure called One Piece.

The t-shirt highlights the word One Piece. It also shows a skull wearing a straw hat, which looks exactly like the Jolly Roger flag of the Straw Hat Pirates. This specific pirate flag sparked a major debate in India. Protesters previously wore similar t-shirts while demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

One Piece enjoys a massive global fanbase. The franchise printed over 500 million copies worldwide by September 2025. The story reached audiences through anime variants, animated movies, and a Netflix live-action series. The Straw Hat Pirates flag easily became a symbol for protests because of this massive reach. Today's Gen-Z crowd uses online vocabulary before discussing any issue. The youth freely use characters, scenes, and dialogues in memes and short videos to express their frustration and anger against power and authority.