Delhi Metro Viral Video: Commuters Crowd Lift, Leave No Space For Man In Wheelchair Sparks Outrage

A physically disabled man from Delhi shared how commuters at a metro station rushed into a lift without making space for him to enter in his wheelchair, despite a signboard clearly stating that people with disabilities and senior citizens should be given priority. Tej Beniwal, who posts videos about his daily life on Instagram under the name The Wheelchair Vlogs, talked about the incident in a video that emphasised how people with disabilities are often treated badly in public places.

Beniwal could be seen waiting outside of a metro station lift in his wheelchair in the video. People rushed inside as soon as the lift arrived and its doors opened, leaving him with little room to move his wheelchair into the lift. People kept standing in front of him while he waited, as if they were eager to get inside as soon as the doors opened.

Then, Beniwal pointed his camera at the notice above the lift that said older folks and those with physical limitations would be given preference. None of the passengers seemed to try to give him room or let him in first, despite the obvious directive.

Sharing the video, Beniwal wrote,“Ab Batao, Disability Kismein Hai?” (Now tell me, who is actually disabled?), questioning the behaviour of those around him.

Watch Viral Video

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TEJ BENIWAL (@thewheelchairvlogs)

Viewers were motivated by the videoto consider the lack of fundamental civility in public areas. One commenter said that the episode represented a far larger issue than a few commuters disobeying a signboard, arguing that the two main reasons India was not progressing were a lack of civic sense and common sense.

A more direct barb at the seeming lack of empathy was made by another spectator, who said that it appeared that empathy had ran out somewhere along the line as it travelled throughout the nation. A third individual described the commuters' actions as sleazy and expressed shock that they had kept staring at Tej Beniwal without making place for him.