Oneplus Nord 6 To Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: Best 5G Phones Under Rs 30,000 Check Deals On Amazon-Flipkart Festive Sales

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Amazon and Flipkart are hosting massive festive sales right now. You can find the top smartphone deals under Rs 30,000 in this story. These budget-friendly phones offer the best value for your money.

Amazon and Flipkart are giving special offers to customers for the Dasara festival. Flipkart is running the Big Billion Days Sale, while Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival sale. You can get massive discounts on smartphones during these special days. We have listed the best mobile phones available under Rs 30,000 for you.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G



Samsung sells the 8GB + 256GB variant for Rs 28,999 instead of Rs 38,999.

This smartphone features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor.

The brand offers a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary, 8MP, and 5MP lens.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery. You get a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display.

Nothing Phone (4b)



Nothing offers the 6GB + 128GB model at a massive discount.

The company dropped the base price from Rs 49,999 to Rs 29,999.

The device features a 6.77-inch display.

The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery.

This mobile runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor.

You get a 50MP primary sensor along with an 8MP lens. The brand provides a dual back camera setup.

OPPO K14 Plus 5G



Oppo sells the 6GB + 128GB variant for Rs 29,999.

The phone features a Dimensity 7360 Max processor.

You get a 6.78-inch display.

The device packs an 8,000mAh battery.

The brand includes a 50MP main camera sensor. You get a dual back camera with a 2MP lens.

Citibank and ICICI bank credit and debit card holders get a 10 percent instant discount during the Flipkart Big Saving Days. You can also grab up to 70 percent off on select TVs and up to 40 percent off on laptops alongside these mobile offers.

OnePlus N6 5G



OnePlus sells the 6GB + 128GB variant for Rs 24,999.

The phone supports 45W wired charging.

The device packs an 8,000mAh battery.

This mobile runs on a Dimensity 6360 Apex processor. The smartphone operates on Oxygen OS 16.

iQOO Z11X 5G



iQOO prices the 8GB + 128GB variant at Rs 28,998.

The phone packs a 7,200mAh battery. The device features a Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor.