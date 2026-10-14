Titan.Ium 5G SEPP Selected By Telenor Linx To Secure Global 5G Standalone Roaming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Titan.ium's cloud-native 5G Security Edge Protection Proxy enables secure, scalable and standards-compliant international roaming services for mobile operators worldwide

NEW YORK and OSLO, Norway, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan.ium, a leading technology supplier for telecommunications, today announced that Telenor Linx, a global connectivity provider and subsidiary of Telenor Group, has selected the Titan.ium 5G Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) to support its next-generation 5G roaming capability.

The deployment strengthens Telenor Linx's ability to deliver secure, reliable, and standards-compliant 5G Standalone (5G SA) roaming services while expanding international connectivity between mobile network operators across multiple regions. Built on the high-performance, cloud-native Titan.ium Platform, the solution enables Telenor Linx to offer advanced roaming services while protecting inter-operator communications against evolving security threats.

As mobile operators accelerate deployment of 5G Standalone networks, secure interconnect infrastructure has become a foundational requirement for global roaming. The 3GPP-defined SEPP protects signaling traffic exchanged between operators by providing authentication, encryption, topology hiding, and policy enforcement, enabling trusted roaming relationships across networks.

"Telenor Linx selected Titan.ium because of our proven expertise in secure telecommunications infrastructure and cloud-native networking," said Essam Bakr, acting CEO of Titan.ium. "Our 5G SEPP solution combines standards-compliant security with the flexibility and scalability that service providers like Telenor Linx need as international 5G roaming continues to expand."

Titan.ium's 5G SEPP delivers a comprehensive security framework for roaming environments, including:



Secure 5G interconnect protection for roaming traffic;

Topology hiding to protect network infrastructure;

Advanced firewalling and threat mitigation capabilities;

Interconnect fraud prevention;

Support for both direct interconnections and hosted SEPP deployment models; Multi-tenant architecture aligned with GSMA 5G Mobile Roaming requirements.

Powered by Titan.ium's flexible policy and rules engine, the 5G SEPP enables operators to dynamically transform, filter, reroute, and manage signaling messages while maintaining compliance with evolving industry standards. Its cloud-native architecture provides automated scaling, efficient resource utilization, and high availability for large-scale carrier deployments.

"Telenor Linx is committed to enabling seamless and secure international connectivity for our operator partners," said Frode Vestnes, chief product officer, Telenor Linx. "Titan.ium's deep expertise in 5G roaming security, standards compliance, and cloud-native architecture gave us confidence that its SEPP platform can support our growing global roaming ecosystem while providing the security, flexibility, and performance our customers require."

The deployment further expands Titan.ium's portfolio of telecommunications security solutions supporting communications service providers, IP exchange (IPX) carriers, and digital service providers as they modernize their 5G core infrastructure.

For more information go to Titan.ium 5G Security Edge Protection Proxy.

About Titan.ium

Titan.ium is a leader in signaling, routing, subscriber data management, and security software and services. Titan.ium solutions are deployed in more than 80 countries by over 200 companies, including eight of the world's top 10 communications service providers, as a testament to its industry leadership. Titan.ium supports any network, domain, signaling protocol, and infrastructure with advanced routing capabilities and a unified end-user experience. For more information, please visit .

About Telenor Linx

Telenor Linx is an international carrier and software company delivering services to the global telco industry. Telenor Linx operates at the intersection of international telecommunications and digital services. The company partners with mobile network operators and global digital players such as Google, Meta, and Netflix to enable seamless, secure digital connectivity and monetization worldwide. Through its global platform, Telenor Linx connects the telco and digital ecosystems, helping partners expand reach and deliver enhanced digital experiences. Telenor Linx is part of the Telenor Group. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Titan.ium Gillian Maxwell... Telenor Linx Aleksandra Stankowska Marketing Manager...