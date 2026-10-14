Enphase Energy Highlights Projects Bringing New Life To Aging Commercial Solar Systems In The United States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Installers repower underperforming C&I arrays with Enphase IQ9 Commercial Microinverters, keeping existing modules and racking in place

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today highlighted commercial and industrial (C&I) repowering projects across the United States that use Enphase® IQ9TM Commercial Microinverters. Installers are replacing aging and failed string and central inverters with Enphase microinverters to restore energy production on existing commercial arrays, without the need for new modules or racking. Repowering builds on Enphase's long-standing focus on quality and reliability.

Many commercial solar systems installed over the past decade are underperforming because their inverters have aged out or failed. Repowering with Enphase microinverters lets asset owners keep the hardware they already own and gain module-level monitoring. Enphase's distributed architecture keeps a single module fault from taking the whole system down: issues stay isolated to individual modules while the rest of the array keeps producing. This distributed architecture also improves installation safety and provides inverter-level monitoring, all backed by an industry-leading 25-year warranty.

The IQ9N-3PTM and IQ9S-3PTM Commercial Microinverters support 480 V three-phase infrastructure, and the IQ8P-3PTM Commercial Microinverter serves 208 V sites. The IQ® Gateway Commercial Pro provides revenue-grade monitoring and remote control for up to 300 microinverters per site. Domestic content versions are available and“FEOC compliant.” Owners can also soon add storage with the IQ® Battery C80 (pre-orders available now ).

At Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, Detail Solar completed the first phase of a planned repowering of the campus's 988 kW array, upgrading 30 kW where the legacy string inverter architecture was underperforming. Read a case study about the project here.

"This project showed us how impactful repowering strategies can be when original legacy string inverter architecture is underperforming," said Paul Zimmer, founder and owner of Detail Solar. "With Enphase IQ9 Commercial Microinverters supporting 480 V infrastructure, we modernized the system, minimized future downtime, and restored energy production with confidence."

In Bethel, Pennsylvania, Endless Energy is repowering the 240 kW AC solar system at Peirce Welding and Assembly with 561 IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverters.

"The inverters at Peirce had reached the end of their life, but most of the panels still had plenty to give," said Jim Laskowski, director of operations at Endless Energy. "Putting two modules on each Enphase microinverter kept the cost down. Once the system is back online, module-level data will show us exactly which panels need replacing and which ones we can leave alone."

Both projects use a 2-to-1 configuration, which pairs two existing modules with each Enphase microinverter. This approach works well for older modules that have degraded slightly. Doubling up the panels makes full use of each microinverter's capacity, reduces the number of units needed, and gives the system new life. Enphase commercial microinverters have no enforced DC:AC ratio, so installers can match aging modules to new electronics within input voltage and current limits.

"A lot of commercial solar is producing less than it should because the inverters gave out, not the panels," said Ken Fong, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. "Repowering with Enphase keeps those modules and racking working, makes the site safer, and puts a 25-year warranty on the new electronics. When other inverters are not getting the job done, Enphase is the partner installers and asset owners can trust to get those systems producing again, and keep them producing for decades."

Project developers should consult their own legal and tax advisors to confirm eligibility for available tax credits. In addition, certain Enphase microinverters and battery systems may be deemed“FEOC compliant” for purposes of 26 U.S.C. Section 7701(a)(51) using IRS Notice 2025-08 for rooftop solar and distributed BESS. To learn more about Enphase“FEOC-compliant” products, please visit the Enphase website.

To learn more about repowering commercial solar systems with Enphase, read this blog. For more information on Enphase commercial solutions, please visit the website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company advancing intelligent power systems for homes, businesses, and next-generation AI data centers. The company designs semiconductor-based energy technologies spanning solar, batteries, EV charging, energy management, and virtual power plants, and is developing solid-state transformer technology to address the rapidly growing power demands of AI data centers. Based in Fremont, California, Enphase is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and has shipped approximately 89.4 million microinverters, with approximately 5.3 million Enphase-based systems deployed in more than 165 countries. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. For more information, visit .

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the“e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected benefits, capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; the expected benefits of Enphase's IQ9 Commercial Microinverters and related commercial solar solutions; the suitability of Enphase commercial microinverters for commercial and industrial repowering projects; the anticipated availability and benefits of integrating commercial energy storage solutions, including the IQ Battery C80; and the qualification of certain Enphase products for domestic content requirements, FEOC compliance, and related tax incentives. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market demand for commercial solar, repowering, and energy storage solutions; competitive developments; changes in tax credits, incentive programs, domestic content requirements, FEOC-related requirements, or other regulatory or compliance requirements; product performance and reliability under actual operating conditions; installer and customer adoption rates; supply chain availability and costs; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

...