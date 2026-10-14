Ninepoint Partners Launches Ninepoint American Growth Fund, Introducing Dedicated U.S. Equity Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New mutual fund, also available as a TSX-listed ETF series (NAGF), offers a focused approach to U.S. growth investing led by Ninepoint's experienced global equities team

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP, one of Canada's leading independent investment managers, is pleased to announce the launch of the Ninepoint American Growth Fund, an actively managed U.S. equity mutual fund also available through an ETF series listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker NAGF.

Managed by Tony Genua, Sam Mitter and Jonathan Lo, the team behind the Ninepoint Global Select Fund, the new Fund brings their established investment approach to a dedicated U.S. equity portfolio. The Fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing primarily in large- and mid-cap U.S. companies in secular growth industries including artificial intelligence, digital transformation, health care innovation and changing consumer trends.

“The U.S. market offers no shortage of growth opportunities, but we believe being selective matters,” said Tony Genua, Senior Portfolio Manager at Ninepoint.“Our focus is on finding strong businesses with the potential to grow earnings over time and building a portfolio around those opportunities. We want to own companies because we believe in their prospects, not simply because they represent a large part of an index.”

Fund highlights:



Focused U.S. Equity Portfolio: Approximately 25 to 45 carefully selected large- and mid-cap companies, with portfolio weightings based on the investment team's conviction rather than benchmark composition.

Active Stock Selection: A disciplined, bottom-up investment process that evaluates company fundamentals, earnings momentum and valuation, with holdings regularly reassessed as conditions change.

Experienced Investment Team: Tony Genua, Sam Mitter and Jonathan Lo bring decades of experience investing in U.S. and global equities, having previously worked together at AGF Investments. Reduced Management Fees † : The Fund launches with introductory management fees of 1.425% for mutual fund Series S and 0.425% for Series SF, available for purchase until November 30, 2026 or the Fund reaches $200 million. The ETF Series also launches with a reduced management fee of 0.425%.



†The reduced management fees for Series S and SF will remain in effect until December 31, 2028, after which they will increase to 1.85% and 0.85%, respectively. The ETF Series management fee of 0.425% applies until November 30, 2026, or when the Fund's aggregate net asset value first exceeds $200 million, whichever comes first, after which it will revert to 0.85%.

The Fund's mutual fund series are available through FundServ, while the ETF series trades on the TSX.

For more information on these ETFs and the full range of Ninepoint investment solutions, please visit .

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading independent investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or ....

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