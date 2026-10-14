Datacentrex Begins Energizing Expanded Fleet, Increasing Online Scrypt Hashrate By Approximately 21%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deployment Underway to Add More Than 500 Additional ElphaPex DG2 Scrypt ASIC Miners, Expected to Increase Online Hashrate by Approximately 21% to 52.2 TH/s Upon Full Energization

Production is expected to reflect increasing contributions from the Company's expanded fleet to more than 3,500 miners as energization is completed.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datacentrex, Inc. (“Datacentrex” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: DTCX), a digital infrastructure company operating an industrial-scale Scrypt digital asset mining business, today announced that it has begun the installation and energization of its previously announced acquisition of more than 500 additional ElphaPex DG2 Scrypt ASIC miners. The newly acquired miners were prepaid, and the initial units are now online and have commenced production, with the remaining miners expected to be energized over the coming weeks.

“This deployment is progressing smoothly, and the newly energized miners are already contributing to our hashrate production,” said Parker Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Datacentrex.“Upon full energization, we expect to increase our online Scrypt hashrate by approximately 21% while avoiding incremental hardware-acquisition expenditures. We believe this expansion will strengthen our operating platform and we expect to benefit from production from our fully deployed fleet as energization is completed.”

Datacentrex's total installed fleet now operates more than 3,500 Scrypt ASIC miners across four geographically diversified colocation facilities in the United States. Upon full energization, the Company's aggregate online Scrypt hashrate is expected to increase by approximately 9.0 TH/s, or approximately 21%, from 43.2 TH/s to approximately 52.2 TH/s. Total deployed power capacity is expected to increase from approximately 12.5 MW to approximately 14 MW.

About Datacentrex, Inc.

Datacentrex, Inc. is a diversified technology-driven enterprise operating a digital asset mining business across high-growth sectors including digital-asset infrastructure, data-center operations, and energy and space-launch infrastructure. Datacentrex, Inc. intends to pursue selective investments, partnerships, and acquisitions to drive innovation and value creation. For additional information, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at .

Visit Datacentrex's investor relations website at .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the expected delivery, installation, energization and timing of additional mining equipment; expected increases in deployed hashrate, power capacity and fleet efficiency; the expected absence of incremental capital expenditure associated with such equipment; the Company's expectations regarding digital asset prices, mining economics and industry conditions; and Datacentrex's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. These statements are identified by the use of the words“could,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“may,”“continue,”“predict,”“potential,”“project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, delays or failures in the delivery, installation or energization of mining equipment; the possibility that deployed equipment does not perform at manufacturer-rated hashrate or efficiency; changes in colocation availability, power rates or contracted power capacity; volatility in the prices of Dogecoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin and other digital assets, which may not be sustained and which have historically been subject to rapid reversal; increases in Scrypt network difficulty; Datacentrex's ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives, including its expectation that it will be able to secure additional miners; competition in Datacentrex's markets; risks associated with Datacentrex's investment strategy, including digital asset market volatility, cybersecurity and custody of digital assets, potential changes in laws or accounting standards relating to digital assets and regulatory developments affecting digital assets; and volatility of Datacentrex's stock price. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at: The risks and uncertainties that Datacentrex has described are not the only ones Datacentrex faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to Datacentrex or that Datacentrex currently deems immaterial may also affect Datacentrex's operations. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond Datacentrex's control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for Datacentrex's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Except as required by law, Datacentrex undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

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