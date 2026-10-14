COCLICO PRESENTS HOLIDAY 2026: DESIGNER SHOE GIFTS FOR THE LIVING ARCHIVE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shearling slides, T-straps, boots and small luxuries designed to become part of the wardrobe

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Takeaways



Coclico's Holiday 2026 gift edit draws from HER LIGHT, the Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection, with shoes, boots and accessories selected for desirability and a lasting place in the wardrobe.

The collection approaches gifting through the idea of the wardrobe as a living archive, where pieces gain meaning and individuality through repeated wear.

From under the tree to holiday gatherings, metallic and patent leather styles offer options for celebrations and continued wear beyond the season.

Coclico's signature sacchetto construction appears in the Dia Shearling Slide, Danke Slide and Celeste T-Strap styles, creating a supple, glove-like feel. Coclico is known for sculpted wood heels, like those on the Suttner Boot. Coclico's Holiday 2026 edit is available at coclico.co and at 275 Mott Street, New York City.



Today, Coclico announced its Holiday 2026 gift edit, drawn from the Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection, HER LIGHT.

A wardrobe is a living archive. The best gifts become part of it: the pair reached for over and over, the indulgence someone might not have bought for herself, the shoe she dropped not-so-subtle hints about.

For Holiday 2026, Coclico looks at gifting through that lens. The edit brings together pieces chosen for enduring desirability and an honored place in the rotation, from everyday winter shoes to styles suited to the season's gatherings.

“This collection begins with the idea that a wardrobe is never finished. Shapes, materials and ideas are inherited, reconsidered, worn differently and made individual by the people who live in them. A good gift enters the wardrobe the same way. First, it is new. Then it becomes yours. Both are states of joy,” said Diana Haber, managing director of Coclico.

THE WINTER INDULGENCE

Dia Shearling Slide + Danke Slid

A Coclico classic in two forms. Dia, offered in three colors, takes the sleek closed-toe slip-on and lines it in plush shearling. A welcome indulgence for house parties, coffee runs, travel and all the short winter days when something warm feels especially good. Danke is its unlined counterpart, carrying the same clean silhouette into a lighter, more transitional shoe.

Both feature a slight internal wedge for a gentle lift and Coclico's signature sacchetto construction, which gives the shoe its supple, glove-like feel.

Where to wear them:



Dia: Holiday mornings, gatherings at home and winter travel. Danke: Coffee dates, city errands and informal gatherings that call for an easy slip-on.

THE ONES SHE'S BEEN EYEING

The Celeste T-Strap Collectio

The Celeste is a snip-point T-strap made with Coclico's signature sacchetto construction. It has the familiarity of a classic, but enough character to feel distinctly its own.

Offered in blac, pewter metalli and iridescent leathe, there is something for the magpie, the contrarian and the classicist alike.

The metallic and iridescent versions are particularly suited to holiday entertaining, bringing a change in surface and light to the familiar T-strap silhouette. With its supple construction, Celeste offers an alternative to the conventional party shoe, equally at home at a dinner table or on the dance floor.

Where to wear them:



Metallic and iridescent Celeste: Holiday dinners, cocktail parties, gallery openings and dancing. Black Celeste: Gatherings where an all-black look makes its statement through unexpected shapes, textures and considered details.

THE ONCE AND FUTURE FAVORITE

The Hester Boot Collectio

The Hester is a true Coclico classic, deserving of the move from wish list to wardrobe. It pairs the familiar shape of a moc-front chukka with a genuine natural crepe sole that softens, darkens and changes with wear.

That evolution is part of what makes Hester fit so naturally into the idea of the wardrobe as a living archive. It starts as a new pair of shoes and gradually becomes something more individual, marked by wear and associated with the places, people and years in which it was worn.

Where to wear them:



Winter weekends, travel days and walking around the city. Casual holiday visits and everyday dressing beyond the season.

THE WILDCARD

Suttner Boot in Black Leather + Espresso Snak

The Suttner starts with the familiar structure of a Chelsea boot, reworked into a directional silhouette by its angular, elongated toe and sculpted wood heel.

In black leather, it is sleek and restrained. In espresso snake-embossed leather, the familiar Chelsea form takes on texture and pattern, making the case for reptile as an everyday neutral with bite.

Where to wear them:



Black leather: Gallery evenings, dinners and city dressing. Espresso snake: Holiday gatherings, creative work settings and nights out when the boots are the focal point.

THE HOLIDAY SHINE

Curie Loafer + Sontag Slingback Pum + Quilla Clo

Distinct silhouettes in metallic and patent leathers, selected to move from under the tree to the holiday party and into the wardrobe beyond.

The Curie Loafe carries its polish in the details: a moon-inspired keeper of gold specchio leather against deep black crinkled patent, with signature sacchetto construction lending a glove-like fit. The Sontag Slingback Pum balances the varnished gloss of Boue patent with an angular toe, delicate gold buckle and sculpted wood heel. Quill takes the clog somewhere less expected, its crushed-foil bronze leather catching the light above a deep mahogany wood base. Backless and a little bit bright, it's a festive turn on a familiar form.

Where to wear them:



Curie: House parties, holiday dinners and celebrations that call for a polished yet comfortable flat.

Sontag: Cocktail parties and workdays that turn into office holiday parties or evenings on the town. Quilla: Gatherings with friends and occasions that invite something less conventional.



THE SMALL LUXURY

Maria La Rosa Metallic Silk Socks

Coclico's selection of Maria La Rosa socks and tights offers a smaller approach to holiday gifting. Made in Italy from silk with a metallic foil finish, the socks turn an everyday object into something with its own distinctive surface.

Worn as a statement with a loafer or pump, or peeking out from a boot, they bring light and texture to familiar combinations. With wear, the foil gradually softens to reveal more of the silk beneath.

Luxurious, useful and very easy to gift in more than one color.

Where to wear them:



With a T-strap or pump for holiday dinners and gatherings. With loafers or boots to bring a metallic accent into everyday winter dressing.

Coclico's Holiday 2026 edit is available at coclico.co and at 275 Mott Street, New York City.

The best gifts do not remain occasion pieces. They enter the wardrobe as something new, then gradually become familiar, worn, remembered and individual. Another addition to the living archive.

About Coclico

Founded in 2000, Coclico is an independent New York City footwear house known for refined, sculptural shoes that merge modern design with traditional shoemaking. Each collection is designed in New York and produced in limited quantities at a family-run atelier in Spain, with an emphasis on thoughtful materials, skilled construction, and longevity.

For more than two decades, Coclico has focused on a cult of design rather than a cult of personality, creating foundational pieces intended to become individual through the lives of the women who wear them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Coclico's Holiday 2026 gift edit?

Coclico's Holiday 2026 gift edit is a selection of women's shoes, boots and accessories from HER LIGHT, the Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection. The edit considers the wardrobe as a living archive, with pieces chosen to become individual through repeated wear.

What shoes are featured in Coclico's Holiday 2026 gift guide?

The edit includes the Dia Shearling Slide, Danke Slide, Celeste T-Strap, Hester Boot, Suttner Boot, Curie Loafer, Sontag Slingback Pump and Quilla Clog, alongside metallic silk socks by Maria La Rosa.

What makes Coclico shoes distinctive for gifting?

Coclico combines modern silhouettes with traditional shoemaking techniques. The holiday edit includes styles made with signature sacchetto construction for a glove-like fit, natural crepe soles that change with wear and sculpted wood heels and clog bases. The selection emphasizes pieces intended for a lasting place in the wardrobe.

Which Coclico shoes are suited to holiday parties and celebrations?

The Celeste T-Strap in metallic and iridescent leathers, Curie Loafer in black crinkled patent, Sontag Slingback Pump in Boue crinkled patent and Quilla Clog in bronze crinkled metallic leather offer different approaches to holiday dressing. The selection ranges from supple flats to sculptural heels and clogs.

What is Coclico's sacchetto construction?

Sacchetto is a traditional shoemaking method that creates a supple, flexible fit. It appears in several styles in the Holiday 2026 edit, including the Dia, Danke, Celeste and Curie.

Are there smaller holiday gifts available from Coclico?

Yes. The edit includes Maria La Rosa metallic silk socks, made in Italy with a metallic foil finish that gradually softens with wear. They can be styled with loafers, pumps, T-straps and boots.

Where can I shop Coclico's Holiday 2026 gift edit?

The edit is available online at coclico.co and at Coclico's New York City store, 275 Mott Street.

Attachments



Celeste T-Strap Flat

Dia Searling Mule

Hester Chukka Boot

Suttner Chelsea Boot Maria La Rosa Socks

CONTACT: Molly Antos Dadascope Communications... 847.848.2090