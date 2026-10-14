Century Therapeutics To Attend 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In London

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics, Inc. ('Century', NASDAQ: IPSC), a biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies for type 1 diabetes (T1D) and other autoimmune diseases, today announced that the company will attend the upcoming 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on November 18, 2026.

If you are interested in a 1x1 meeting with the Century Therapeutics team during the conference, please reach out to your respective Jefferies representative.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies with the potential to meaningfully address autoimmune diseases, including type 1 diabetes, and cancer. Century's therapies are derived from its iPSC cell foundry and leverage its novel immune evasion engineering technology, Allo-EvasionTM. Century believes its approach to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide advantages over existing cell therapies which will ultimately advance the course of care. For more information on Century Therapeutics, please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn.

For More Information:

Century Therapeutics

Douglas Carr

Senior Vice President, Finance

...

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2577

...