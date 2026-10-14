CDT Highlights Sarborg's Solid-Form Patent Filing On A First-In-Class Respiratory Asset

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) ("CDT" or the "Company") today notes the announcement from Sarborg Limited regarding intellectual property covering novel solid forms of a major, first-in-class respiratory medicine, an asset class addressing a treatment market estimated at more than $20 billion annually.

“Sarborg has now built a valuable portfolio of patented solid-form assets, and this filing strengthens its asset base and its prospects as it builds a data package to support licensing and partnership discussions,” said James Bligh, Chief Executive Officer of CDT.“As a significant shareholder in Sarborg, CDT is encouraged by the continued growth of Sarborg's IP portfolio.”

CDT holds 1,290 shares in Sarborg, representing 22.7% of the issued share capital. Sarborg's latest capital raise was at $125,000 per share, valuing CDT's holding at approximately $161 million.

A copy of Sarborg's full announcement is available below and at .

Sarborg Files Solid-Form Patent on Major First-in-Class Respiratory Asset, Opening New Multi-Indication Opportunities

WILMINGTON, De - October 14, 2026 - Sarborg Limited ("Sarborg" or the "Company") today announced the filing of a new patent application covering novel solid forms of a major, first-in-class respiratory medicine. The filing further expands the Company's rapidly growing portfolio of patented solid-form assets.

The newly identified solid forms are highly distinctive. Not every established molecule is amenable to new solid forms, and the Company had not anticipated that forms of this kind would be achievable for this compound. Their discovery gives Sarborg a differentiated intellectual property position on an asset with substantial known potential for expansion well beyond its current approved use.

The new solid forms are designed to improve key physicochemical properties such as solubility, stability and formulation flexibility, potentially supporting new formulations, delivery routes and dosing approaches. Sarborg's Quantum Signature Agent has also identified multiple additional high-potential indications across respiratory and inflammatory disease. The Company is analyzing combination therapies with the objective of generating further patentable compositions.

The compound's current indication sits within a global treatment market estimated at more than $20 billion annually, with the additional indications identified by Sarborg representing further significant opportunities. Sarborg intends to progress the new solid forms through characterization and early in-vitro studies, building a data package to support licensing and partnership discussions.

“This is one of the most significant filings in Sarborg's portfolio to date,” said Dr. Andrew Regan, Chief Executive Officer of Sarborg.“We have secured novel solid forms of a first-in-class medicine with enormous potential, forms we did not expect to find, and our agentic and quantum models have already mapped where that potential could be realized. We believe this creates a compelling opportunity for the asset and for Sarborg.”

About Sarborg Limited

Sarborg is an agentic AI and quantum computing signature intelligence business, built on the principle that signatures can function as a universal data language to identify, interpret, and generate high-value opportunities across multiple sectors. By analysing, matching, and learning from biological, chemical, and industrial signatures using its agentic AI and quantum computing infrastructure, Sarborg's agents create a continuously evolving network of intelligence-driven insights.

About CDT Equity Inc.

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) is a data-driven biopharmaceutical development company focused on identifying, enhancing, and advancing high-potential therapeutic assets through scientific innovation and strategic partnerships. Originally established as Conduit Pharmaceuticals, the company has evolved into a broader, more agile platform that leverages artificial intelligence, solid-form chemistry, and efficient asset repositioning to accelerate the development of novel treatments. Looking ahead, CDT are committed to creating shareholder value through licensing, strategic M&A, and positioning the company as a platform for transformative innovation.

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This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding CDT's future results of operations and financial position, CDT's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development cost timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the effect that the reverse stock split may have on the price of the Company's common stock; the ability or inability to maintain the listing of CDT's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that CDT's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that CDT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in other filings made by CDT with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, CDT operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond CDT's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, CDT assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. CDT gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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