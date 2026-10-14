Terra Innovatum Advances Solotm Industrial Manufacturing Program With ATB And Boldrocchi

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company progresses first-of-a-kind reactor assembly preparations, manufacturing-process development and critical helium circulation equipment testing ahead of targeted 2027 deployment

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NASDAQ: NKLR ) (" Terra Innovatum " or the " Company "), developer of the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor, today announced significant progress in the industrial manufacturing program for its SOLOTM reactor, following a series of technical and operational activities with key Italian industrial partners ATB Riva Calzoni (" ATB ") and Boldrocchi.

The activities included manufacturing-process development and factory preparation for the first-of-a-kind (FOAK) SOLOTM reactor at ATB, as well as hot-running testing of critical helium circulation equipment at Boldrocchi. Together, these milestones demonstrate the Company's continued transition from engineering design toward manufacturing execution and physical system integration, supporting its targeted FOAK deployment next year.

Key Highlights:



First-of-a-Kind Manufacturing: Terra Innovatum and ATB advanced preparations for SOLOTM reactor assembly, including development of manufacturing procedures and evaluation of dedicated factory space.

Industrial Process Validation: The companies are establishing manufacturing trials to validate the assembly methods and production processes intended for SOLOTM construction.

Critical Equipment Testing: Terra Innovatum oversaw a four-hour hot-running test of a helium circulator at Boldrocchi, advancing qualification activities for a key component of SOLOTM's helium cooling system. System Integration: Two additional helium blowers are being prepared to support non-nuclear testing of helium circulation equipment and system interfaces.



ATB Advances Industrial Manufacturing Preparations for SOLOTM

Terra Innovatum and ATB have progressed their joint industrial manufacturing program, focusing on the processes, infrastructure and assembly methods required to construct the first SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor.

At ATB's manufacturing facility, the companies conducted technical and operational working sessions addressing the practical execution of reactor assembly, including manufacturing-process verification, production workflows and factory layout.

The teams are establishing a series of manufacturing trials designed to validate the assembly procedures that will be employed in SOLOTM production. These activities are intended to translate engineering specifications into practical, repeatable industrial manufacturing processes.

The companies also evaluated factory space and production configurations for the assembly of the first SOLOTM reactor, an important step in supporting the Company's targeted deployment of its first-of-a-kind reactor next year, in 2027.

ATB's established industrial manufacturing capabilities provide Terra Innovatum with access to specialized infrastructure, production expertise and quality-control practices to support the transition toward reactor manufacturing.

The collaboration reflects Terra Innovatum's strategy of leveraging experienced industrial partners and proven manufacturing methods rather than developing new manufacturing infrastructure from the ground up.

Boldrocchi Conducts Helium Circulation Equipment Testing

In parallel, Terra Innovatum progressed its critical equipment qualification program with Boldrocchi, a specialist in industrial air and gas handling systems.

At Boldrocchi's facility, Terra Innovatum's technical team oversaw a four-hour hot-running test of a helium circulator of the same design intended for installation in the SOLOTM helium cooling loop.

The testing represents a tangible step in evaluating equipment integral to the reactor's thermal management system and supporting its integration into the broader SOLOTM architecture.

Additionally, two helium blowers are being prepared for use in a system testing facility.

The equipment will support system-level testing of helium circulation performance and interfaces, providing important engineering data and operational experience to support the integration of critical reactor components.

These activities reinforce Terra Innovatum's approach of utilizing established industrial technologies and working with experienced equipment manufacturers to streamline development and reduce execution risk.

Building the Foundation for Scalable Reactor Production

The progress achieved with ATB and Boldrocchi reflects Terra Innovatum's focus on establishing an industrial manufacturing model capable of supporting the commercial deployment of SOLOTM reactors.

Unlike development approaches dependent on fundamental technology breakthroughs, Terra Innovatum's strategy emphasizes the integration of established technologies, qualified components and proven manufacturing capabilities into a standardized, factory-built reactor platform.

The Company's ongoing work spans critical equipment testing, system integration, manufacturing-process validation and preparation for first-of-a-kind reactor assembly.

Collectively, these activities are establishing the technical and industrial foundation for repeatable manufacturing, a central element of Terra Innovatum's strategy to deliver scalable, commercially deployable nuclear power solutions.

Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Terra Innovatum, commented: "We are moving beyond engineering design and into the practical industrial work of building SOLO. With our first-of-a-kind reactor targeted for deployment next year, the work underway with ATB and Boldrocchi represents tangible progress toward that milestone.

"What makes our approach particularly compelling is that we are leveraging established industrial capabilities rather than attempting to invent an entirely new manufacturing ecosystem. ATB and Boldrocchi bring decades of relevant engineering and manufacturing expertise, and our collaboration is now producing tangible progress.

"We believe this industrial execution model is a fundamental competitive advantage for SOLO and an important foundation for our long-term objective of manufacturing and deploying reactors at scale."

Marco Cherubini, Co-Founder, Chief Technology Officer and Product Director of Terra Innovatum, added: "Our work with ATB and Boldrocchi is focused on the practical details of manufacturing and integrating the critical systems of the SOLO reactor.

"At ATB, we are developing and validating the assembly processes that will be used to manufacture SOLO. At Boldrocchi, we are conducting equipment-level testing and preparing helium circulation components for system integration activities.

"These are tangible engineering and manufacturing steps that move us closer to construction of our first reactor and help establish the repeatable industrial processes that will support subsequent units."

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLOTM

Terra Innovatum is advancing innovative, sustainable nuclear energy solutions through the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing and R&D, SOLOTM is designed for efficient today's world commercial deployment; using readily available commercial components to reduce supply-chain risk and improve cost predictability. Running on the only commercially available and non-proliferant fuel LEU, its flexible platform is designed to support LEU+ and transition to future fuel options, including HALEU.

SOLOTM is designed to provide CO2-free, behind-the-meter and off-grid consistent power and heat for data centers, remote communities and energy-intensive industries including cement, oil and gas, steel and mining, desalination, water treatment and co-generation, as well as defense installations. Its modular architecture can scale from individual units of 1MWe to deployments of 1 GW or more, while also supporting specialized applications such as medical radioisotope production.

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CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Founding Partner, Managing Director of Global Business Development and Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

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FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, opinions and projections prepared by Terra Innovatum's management. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, including pro forma and estimated financial information, and other“forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The recipient can identify forward-looking statements because they typically contain words such as“outlook,”“believes,”“expects,”“will,”“projected,”“continue,”“increase,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seeks,”“predicts,”“intends,”“trends,”“plans,”“estimates,”“anticipates” or the negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words and/or similar expressions (but the absence of these words and/or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking).

These forward-looking statements specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share, expected timing for regulatory approvals and commercialization and the potential success of Terra Innovatum's strategy and expectations. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Terra Innovatum's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Terra Innovatum's control. These uncertainties and risks may be known or unknown.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Terra Innovatum's ability to manage future growth; Terra Innovatum's ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on Terra Innovatum's future business; and the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risk Factors” in documents Terra Innovatum files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission including Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. If any of these risks materialize or Terra Innovatum's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Terra Innovatum's expectations and views as of the date of this press release. Terra Innovatum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Terra Innovatum may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.