Unique Auto Collision Named Body Shop Of The Year In Los Angeles

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Full-service collision center earns Consumer Ratings Institute recognition with a 5.0-star rating across 220 reviews

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Consumer Ratings Institute has named Unique Auto Collision the Body Shop of the Year in Los Angeles, based on public consumer reviews. With a perfect 5.0-star rating from 220 reviews, the shop offers advanced repairs and personal support for drivers after an accident.

After an accident, drivers often deal with more than just car damage. There are towing, insurance paperwork, and finding ways to get around without a car. Unique Auto Collision helps customers through each step, from the first call to a hassle-free delivery of their repaired vehicle. The team arranges repairs at no out-of-pocket cost for customers, making the process easier during a stressful time.

Unique Auto Collision repairs all makes and models, from Honda and Toyota to Mercedes-Benz and Bentley. They work on everyday cars, SUVs, trucks, luxury vehicles, electric vehicles, and commercial vehicles, so drivers can bring any vehicle in for repairs.

The shop is I-CAR Gold Class and aluminum certified, and handles body repairs, frame straightening, structural work, and auto painting. They also offer electric vehicle and Tesla-certified repairs, as well as OEM-approved services. All repairs come with a lifetime warranty, so customers have support even after they're back on the road.

With over 20 years of experience working with major auto insurance companies, the team helps customers with the claims process, repair documents, and talking to insurers. They also arrange rental cars and handle vehicle pickup and drop-off, so customers can keep up with work, family, and daily life during repairs.

Unique Auto Collision is located at 8115 Orion Ave in Los Angeles and offers 24/7 emergency support and concierge-style service. Their approach combines expert repairs with practical help, making it easier for customers to get back to their routines.

About Unique Auto Collision

Unique Auto Collision is a full-service collision center in Los Angeles, serving customers from Sacramento to San Diego County. Their service areas include Sacramento, Kern County, Antelope Valley, Ventura County, Los Angeles County, the Inland Empire (including San Bernardino and Riverside counties), Orange County, and San Diego County. The shop offers collision repair, towing assistance, insurance claim support, and transportation coordination to help customers manage the entire repair process. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York. It evaluates businesses across sectors using aggregated, publicly accessible consumer review data and issues recognition across multiple categories. More information is available at .

Art

Unique Auto Collision

(424) 355-2772

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Unique Auto Collision Named Body Shop of the Year in Los Angeles News Provided By Awardy October 14, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.