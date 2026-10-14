Authmind Agentic AI Identity Observability & Protection Platform Honored With 2026 Tech Award

AuthMind

Latest award win from Merit Awards underscores AuthMind's observability-driven approach to securing AI agents, non-human and human identities

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AuthMind, the leader in identity observability-driven agentic AI threat protection, today announced that the AuthMind Agentic AI Identity Observability & Protection Platform has been named a silver winner in the 2026 Tech Awards organized by the Merit Awards program. The awards recognize the companies, products and platforms delivering measurable impact across the global technology landscape.This year's entries were evaluated by a panel of judges drawn from industry analysts, technology press, investors and senior practitioners. They scored each entry on innovation and technical differentiation, demonstrated business impact, market traction and customer outcomes, and quality of execution. Program organizers noted that this year's winners stood apart by showing proof: real deployments, real customers and results backed by numbers.AuthMind's recognition in the program's Identity, Access Management (IAM) & Authentication category comes as enterprises face a fast-growing class of identity risk driven by AI. AI agents and non-human identities (NHIs) now authenticate, retrieve secrets and access sensitive data across cloud, SaaS and on-premises environments. Much of that activity is invisible to traditional IAM tools, which govern access at the configuration level rather than observing what identities actually do. AuthMind's own data recently found that one in five AI agents operating in enterprise environments are shadow agents.The AuthMind's Agentic AI Identity Observability & Protection Platform addresses this gap and is purpose built for agentic AI. At its core is the company's patented Identity Activity Access Graph, which continuously maps what identities actually do across the network against what identity systems intend. The platform detects and remediates unknown AI agents, non-human identities, and humans operating out-side approved policy, governing their activity in real time against that policy, not just at the moment access is granted.“AI has rapidly accelerated the identity problem," said Shlomi Yanai, CEO at AuthMind.“Organizations are no longer just managing people. They're managing autonomous agents and machine identities that act on their own, often outside the view of the tools meant to govern them. Our approach starts with discovering all agentic AI, NHI and human identities, known and unknown, then observing what every identity actually does, not what it was provisioned to do. Being recognized by the Merit Awards, whose judges put real-world evidence first, validates that observability is how enterprises get control of AI-driven identity risk.”For more information on the AuthMind Identity Observability & Protection Platform, visit:The full list of Merit Awards for Tech Awards Gold, Silver and Bronze honorees is available at:About AuthMindAuthMind empowers organizations to secure agentic AI, non-human (NHI) and human identities by continuously observing every access and understanding every activity across every environment. Unlike traditional identity tools, AuthMind's patented observability provides real-time visibility into identity behavior, eliminating blind spots and shadow IT while transforming identity security from a static policy-based approach to a dynamic AI-based solution. Founded in 2020, the Maryland-based company also has R&D operations in Pune, India. Visit .

Selena Proctor

AuthMind

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AuthMind Agentic AI Identity Observability & Protection Platform Honored with 2026 Tech Award News Provided By AuthMind October 14, 2026, 12:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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