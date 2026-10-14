TWF Agency And ELMNTL Partner To Bring Mogu Mogu's 'Wanna Skip? You Gotta Chew' To America's Gen Z

Mogu Mogu

Mogu Mogu

Bangkok's TWF Agency leads the partnership, with New York-based ELMNTL as U.S. strategist, to grow the Thai-born drink with a bite in the American market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TWF Agency, a Bangkok-based Performance Creative marketing agency, today announced a partnership with ELMNTL, a U.S.-based integrated communications and marketing agency, to expand awareness of Mogu Mogu in the United States. Mogu Mogu is a fun and delicious drink from Thailand's Sappe, combining fruit juice with chewy nata de coco, a coconut jelly that gives the drink its signature texture. While TWF serves as the lead agency, ELMNTL will develop and execute the brand's U.S. strategy, shaping how Mogu Mogu reaches Gen Z consumers."Mogu Mogu has built a playful, recognizable identity across 100+ countries, and our priority as lead agency is to carry that same spirit into the U.S. without losing what makes the brand special," said Pimmy Suthikulpanit, Head of Business Development and Marketing Strategy of TWF Agency. "The American market moves fast and has its own cultural codes. Partnering with ELMNTL gives us a team that lives and breathes U.S. youth culture every day, so 'Wanna Skip? You Gotta Chew' lands like it was made for America, while staying true to the brand Sappe built."The partnership pairs TWF's brand knowledge with ELMNTL's understanding of U.S. youth culture, creators, and media. Together, the agencies will localize Mogu Mogu's global platform, "Wanna Skip? You Gotta Chew," for American audiences, starting with California."Mogu Mogu comes to the U.S. with a very cool differentiator from most drinks - it's a drink you chew," said Ron Vernon, CEO of ELMNTL.“Gen Z doesn't respond well to being sold to, so we're building around real creators and real moments in a community they want to be a part of.”The first joint effort is a creator-led holiday campaign running from October through December. It is built on a simple Gen Z truth: online, you can skip almost anything. Real life has no skip button. That insight inspired the campaign idea,“Wanna Skip? You Gotta Chew.” When an awkward moment can't be skipped, Mogu Mogu offers a playful sip-and-chew pause - a chance to reset, chew through it, and move on. The campaign introduces“The Chew Crew,” a community of creators and fans navigating the season's most relatable and sometimes awkward moments together - from Halloween and Thanksgiving to Christmas. With Mogu Mogu in hand, those unavoidable moments become a little easier to chew through - and a lot more fun to share.Under the partnership, TWF leads overall campaign direction and creative, working with Sappe's global brand team. ELMNTL leads U.S. creator partnerships, paid social strategy across Instagram and TikTok, and performance reporting.Consumers can follow the campaign at @mogumoguusa on Instagram and TikTok and join The Chew Crew by sharing the holiday moments they wish they could skip - and how they“chew through” them - using #TheChewCrew #WannaSkipYouGottaChew #ChewMOGUMOGU #MoguMoguUSA #MoguMoguAbout Mogu MoguMogu Mogu is a fun and refreshing beverage brand from Thailand's Sappe, known for its unique combination of fruit juice and chewy nata de coco, a coconut jelly that gives every sip its signature chew. Available in a wide range of fruit flavors, including Lychee, Mango, and Strawberry. Mogu Mogu is enjoyed by consumers across 100+ countries worldwide. In the U.S., Mogu Mogu is widely available through major retail partners including Walmart, Costco, H-E-B, Safeway, and 7-Eleven, as well as regional and specialty grocery stores and online through Amazon.About TWF AgencyTWF Agency is a Bangkok-based Performance Creative Agency that drives business growth by integrating media efficiency, creativity that inspires action, and measurable data insights. Founded in 2006, TWF brings together more than 60 specialists across strategy, media, creative, production, performance marketing, CRM, influencer marketing, data, and technology. The agency partners with leading global and local brands across diverse industries, delivering integrated marketing solutions that turn communication into measurable business impact. For more information, visit .About ELMNTLELMNTL is an award-winning global marketing and communications agency specializing in tourism, hospitality, and destination storytelling. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the agency partners with tourism boards, travel organizations, and hospitality brands to develop integrated campaigns across digital media, content production, and strategic communications. Its clients span multiple continents and include leading tourism organizations across Southeast Asia and North America. For more information, visit .

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TWF Agency and ELMNTL Partner to Bring Mogu Mogu's 'Wanna Skip? You Gotta Chew' to America's Gen Z News Provided By ELMNTL October 14, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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