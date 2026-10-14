Missouri Foundation For Health Awards $1.5 Million To Spark Prize Recipients A Bet On Them And Their Work

Investing in visionary leaders to transform health and well-being in Missouri

Prize invests in visionary Missourians with potential to drive long-term change

- Dr. Dwayne Proctor, President and CEO of MFHST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Missouri Foundation for Health (MFH) announced $1.5 million to 12 individuals working to break down barriers to good health in the region. Six 2026 Spark Prize awardees will receive $200,000 in unrestricted funding to power their leadership and vision. In addition, six“Leaders to Watch” will receive $50,000 each.Now in its second year, The Spark Prize is an innovative award investing in Missourians who are leading transformative work to improve health and well-being in Missouri. The prize differs from traditional grants because it is flexible, trust-based funding for individuals, not organizations."The Spark Prize is Missouri Foundation for Health's opportunity to salute and support innovators,” said Dr. Dwayne Proctor, President and CEO of MFH.“We've chosen people who are thinking broadly, differently, and creatively about how to improve their communities. We hope this prize encourages people to spark change where they live."Awardees were selected for their potential to create long-term impact in Missouri and were chosen from nominations representing a variety of backgrounds, geographies, and sectors.2026 SPARK PRIZE AWARDEES:● Charli Cooksey: Founder and CEO of WEPOWER, an organization working to build community power to achieve universal access to childcare and close the racial wealth gap.● Jessica Gaines: Founder of Kendall Developments and Chief Construction Officer of Dream Builders 4 Equity, working to strengthen neighborhoods and expand opportunity across St. Louis.● Heather Lyons-Burney: Clinical Associate Professor at the UMKC School of Pharmacy, helping to establish a charitable primary care clinic in Branson as well as developing My Neighbor's Charitable Pharmacy, Missouri's first designated charitable pharmacy.● Mike Milton: Founder and Executive Director of Freedom Community Center, a North St. Louis organization developing community-based approaches to violence centered on healing, accountability, and repair.● Blake Strode: Executive Director of ArchCity Defenders, a St. Louis-based civil rights organization providing holistic legal advocacy to people navigating poverty, housing instability, criminalization, and other systemic barriers.● Maurice Theriot: Executive Director of South Side Farms, a seven-acre urban farm in Cape Girardeau working to increase access to fresh, nutritious food in a federally designated food desert.View their full bios here."We see this as an investment in these individuals and the opportunities it will open up for them into the future," said Ivory Clarke, Vice President of Strategic Relationships at MFH. "The Spark Prize is really the starting point. It's an opportunity to jumpstart something more."This year's awardees are tackling a wide range of challenges – from expanding access to child care, housing, medication, and healthy food, to strengthening legal advocacy and community-based approaches to healing from violence. Many work outside traditional institutions and have built new models rooted in lived experience, innovation, and deep community ties.The six“Leaders to Watch,” who will receive $50,000 each for their promising contributions to health and well-being across the state, include:● Ryan Smith (St. Louis), Director of CHW Leadership and Development, CHW Coalition● Jolie Foreman (Clarence), Executive Director, Shelby County Cares● Mel Constantine Miseo (Columbia), Executive Director, The Center Project● Kimberly Weakley (Farmington), State Assist. Coordinator, Missouri Childhood Community Leaders● Afton Harper (Springfield), Assist. Director of Advocacy & Accessibility, Empower:Abilities● Krista Pyle (Springfield), Founder, Stronger Together SpringfieldNews release, awardee headshots, and bios available in the Digital Press Kit.ABOUT THE SPARK PRIZEThe Spark Prize is a $200,000 award for individuals with outstanding vision, commitment, and promise to improve health and well-being in Missouri. Now in its second year, the prize was created by Missouri Foundation for Health to foster and amplify exceptional people throughout the state who are tackling social challenges that impact health and developing innovative solutions to help communities thrive. The award is an investment in future impact, giving awardees the freedom to use the funding in whatever ways best support them. Learn more at mffh/sparkABOUT MISSOURI FOUNDATION FOR HEALTHMissouri Foundation for Health is building a more equitable future through collaboration, convening, knowledge sharing, and strategic investment. Working in partnership with communities and nonprofits, MFH is transforming systems to eliminate inequities within all aspects of health and addressing the social and economic factors that shape health outcomes. Learn more at mffh

Allison Hawk

AHC Consulting

+1 314-458-7668

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Missouri Foundation For Health Awards $1.5 Million to Spark Prize Recipients – A Bet on Them and Their Work News Provided By AHC Consulting October 14, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights



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