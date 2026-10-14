Tata Technologies' Q2 Profit Slips Over 5 Pc To Rs 171 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Tata Technologies on Wednesday reported a 5.19 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in net profit for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), as margins remained under pressure despite a rise in revenue.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 171 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 181 crore in the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations increased 2 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,699 crore from Rs 1,665 crore in the preceding quarter, supported by continued demand across its engineering and technology services businesses.

At the operating level, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) declined 1.2 per cent to Rs 219 crore in the September quarter from Rs 222 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The company's EBIT margin contracted to 12.9 per cent during the quarter, compared with 13.3 per cent in the previous quarter, as per its regulatory filing.

Commenting on the quarterly performance and business outlook, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Warren Harris said the company remains confident of delivering strong double-digit growth for the full financial year.

He attributed the optimism to robust customer demand, ongoing programme ramp-ups and a healthy conversion of business opportunities.

“I am pleased with our strong performance in Q2, with revenues growing 28 per cent year-on-year, reinforcing our positive outlook for

FY27. We remain confident in delivering strong double-digit growth for the full year, supported by robust demand, ongoing program ramp-ups, and healthy pipeline conversion," he stated.

"Through our leadership in product realisation, growing full-vehicle development capabilities, expanding Aerospace presence, and AI-native transformation, we believe Tata Technologies is becoming a highly differentiated engineering and technology partner, well-positioned for sustainable long-term growth,” Harris noted.

He added that these capabilities are helping the company emerge as a differentiated engineering and technology partner, positioning it for sustainable long-term growth.