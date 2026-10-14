Karnataka: Ex-CM Bommai Demands CBI Probe Into Alleged Sting Operations Targeting Ministers

MENAFN - IANS) Haveri (Karnataka), Oct 14 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP, Basavaraj Bommai, on Wednesday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged sting operations targeting state ministers, saying an independent investigation was necessary to establish the truth.

Speaking at a press conference in Haveri, Bommai said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar himself had stated that sting operations were being conducted against state ministers and should immediately order an investigation into the matter.

“Sting operations were earlier conducted only in limited circumstances. However, in recent times, they appear to be increasingly used for political gains or to suppress political opponents,” he said.

Bommai questioned how the Chief Minister could warn five ministers during a Cabinet meeting that they were being targeted by sting operations if he had no information about them. He said Shivakumar had also claimed that he himself was a target of such operations.

In addition, material purportedly concerning former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was circulating on social media, he said, questioning why the government had not ordered an investigation despite the developments.

“Let there be an investigation, and let the truth come out. Who is conducting these sting operations, against whom, and for what purpose? The authenticity of the material and the intentions behind these operations must be established,” Bommai said.

He pointed out that Intelligence was under the control of the state government and said the Chief Minister should explain the basis for his statements about the alleged sting operations.

“If the Chief Minister says that sting operations are taking place and then remains silent without ordering an investigation, it naturally raises questions. Were these operations intended to create confusion or to intimidate Cabinet ministers?” he asked.

Bommai criticised the state government's reliance on Special Investigation Teams (SITs), claiming that around 25 SITs had been constituted over the past three years and that several cases had failed to deliver justice.

He said complaints were being raised by members of both the ruling party and the Opposition, adding that an investigation by an independent agency was necessary to ensure credibility.

“Considering all these circumstances, the public would feel that handing over the case to the CBI is appropriate. We are demanding a CBI probe so that an agency independent of state politics can investigate the matter. The state government must take an immediate decision and ensure that the truth comes out,” he said.

Asked about Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's reported plan to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue, Bommai said the decision was up to Kumaraswamy and declined to comment further, reiterating that an investigation was essential.

When asked whether Shivakumar had made baseless claims about the sting operations, Bommai said the Chief Minister was not someone who would make such statements without any basis.

“Shivakumar is not a person who fires shots into the air without reason. He must have some information, which is why he made those statements. He also said yesterday that he was ready to provide all the information and submit it to whichever agency conducted the investigation. It would be better if he ordered an investigation himself,” Bommai added.