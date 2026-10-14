CM Mohan Yadav Transfers 41St Installment Of Ladli Behna Yojana To 1.25 Crore Women In MP

MENAFN - IANS) Umaria, Oct 14 (IANS) Amid the auspicious festival of Navratri, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday transferred the 41st installment of the Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana into the bank accounts of eligible women across the state.

The transfer took place during a special conference held at Guruwahi village in the Manpur Janpad Panchayat area of Umaria district.

Through a single-click process, Rs 1,500 was deposited into the accounts of around 1.25 crore 'Ladli Behnas'.

Alongside the financial assistance, the Chief Minister gifted development projects worth more than Rs 144 crore to the district.

The event featured the inauguration and groundbreaking of several key development works.

Under the scheme, eligible women beneficiaries receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500.

Launched in June 2023, the scheme aims to make women financially self-reliant, improve their health and nutritional status, and strengthen their participation in family decision-making.

By September 2026, 40 installments had already been paid.

The 41st installment was released on Tuesday.

Women who also receive social security pensions are provided Rs 900 per month under established provisions.

Funds are transferred directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts active for Direct Benefit Transfer.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted that while the Congress spent only Rs 22,000 crore on Ladli Behna beneficiaries over 55 years, the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government has already provided Rs 37,000 crore.

He also announced the transfer of more than Rs 115 crore to 23 lakh women for Ujjwala gas connections.

Criticising the Congress for opposing financial aid to women, the Chief Minister said such assistance empowers mothers and sisters to support their families.

He also announced free house registration for villagers, government bus services to remote areas, and facilities at Sandipani school, including buses, meals, cycles, laptops and scooties for meritorious students.

He also promoted dairy farming with subsidies for Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Class families, home-stay support for tourism, air ambulance services, and assistance for wildlife-related incidents.

Special announcements included upgrading the Manpur Community Health Centre to civil hospital status and creating Amarpur as a new tehsil.

A total of 136 development projects were inaugurated and foundation stones laid at the Guruwahi conference.

The total cost of these projects stands at Rs 14,415.93 lakh, or around Rs 144.16 crore. This includes the inauguration of 68 projects costing Rs 8,731.55 lakh and the laying of foundation stones for 68 projects costing Rs 5,684.41 lakh.

These works pertain to the Bandhavgarh and Manpur Assembly constituencies.

In the Bandhavgarh Assembly constituency, 18 projects worth Rs 5,906.99 lakh were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for 46 projects worth Rs 3,225.22 lakh.

In the Manpur Assembly constituency, 50 projects worth Rs 2,824.56 lakh were inaugurated and foundation stones laid for 22 projects worth Rs 2,459.16 lakh.

The state government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 23,882.81 crore for the scheme in the financial year 2026-27.

With the successful transfer of the 41st installment and the launch of development projects worth more than Rs 144 crore, the conference marked a significant day for the women and residents of Umaria district.