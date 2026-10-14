Silver XAG/USD Outlook: From Record Highs To A Prolonged Correction

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Silver has experienced a remarkable reversal in 2026. Prices surged above $120 in late January, supported by strong investment demand, tight physical supply and growing enthusiasm around precious metals. The rally was particularly aggressive compared with gold, with the gold-to-silver ratio briefly falling below 50 as silver significantly outperformed its more established safe-haven counterpart.

However, that momentum proved difficult to sustain. Silver fell sharply following January's peak and has subsequently struggled to establish a meaningful recovery, despite several attempts to rebound during the spring and summer. The initial rally reflected more than improving fundamentals. Strong speculative interest, momentum-driven buying and concerns about physical availability contributed to unusually rapid price appreciation. As those pressures eased, the market became increasingly vulnerable to profit-taking and a reassessment of valuations.

Higher Treasury yields have changed the investment equation:

One of the most significant headwinds has been the sharp repricing of US interest rates. The US 10-year Treasury yield has climbed above 5%, while the Federal Reserve's renewed tightening bias has challenged expectations that monetary policy would become progressively more accommodative.

For silver, this creates two problems. First, like gold, silver offers no yield. As inflation-adjusted returns on government bonds increase, investors face a higher opportunity cost when holding precious metals. Second, elevated US yields have supported the dollar, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for international buyers. This is partly why silver has struggled to benefit consistently from geopolitical uncertainty, even as the Middle East conflict has kept demand for defensive assets elevated.

Silver's industrial exposure is becoming a double-edged sword:

Silver differs from gold because a substantial proportion of its demand comes from industrial applications. Electronics, solar panels, electric vehicles, power infrastructure and increasingly AI-related technologies all require silver because of its exceptional electrical and thermal conductivity. That industrial exposure has historically been an important part of the bullish investment case. The energy transition, electrification and expanding digital infrastructure have created expectations of sustained demand growth.

However, the outlook has become more complicated. The Silver Institute's latest annual survey forecasts a 3% decline in industrial silver demand in 2026, following a similar contraction in 2025. Much of that weakness is linked to the photovoltaic industry, where manufacturers are reducing the amount of silver used in solar cells. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="624" data-bit="iit" />

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Outlook: Structural support, but a difficult near-term environment

Silver's disappointing performance since January does not necessarily indicate that its long-term investment case has collapsed. The metal continues to benefit from constrained supply, a persistent market deficit and exposure to several structural growth industries.

However, the combination of higher real yields, a stronger dollar and weaker-than-anticipated industrial demand has made the environment considerably less supportive. The earlier rally also created unusually demanding expectations, leaving the market vulnerable when speculative momentum faded.

For now, the balance of risks remains mixed. A stabilisation in yields and industrial demand could help silver establish a recovery, particularly given the scale of its correction. But without a meaningful improvement in monetary conditions, the metal may struggle to regain sustained upward momentum.