French Space Days UAE 2026: France And The UAE Deepen Industrial Cooperation In Space

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 15 French companies join Emirati space leaders in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to explore new industrial, technological and commercial partnerships. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 2026 – Business France and the French National Centre for Space Studies (CNES), in partnership with the Embassy of France to the United Arab Emirates, are bringing together French and Emirati space leaders for the third edition of French Space Days UAE, a two-day programme designed to accelerate industrial, technological and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

Fifteen French companies are taking part in the initiative, bringing expertise across satellite systems, Earth observation, telecommunications, launch technologies, orbital services and emerging space applications. Participating companies include CT Engineering Group, Exail, Infinite Orbits, Orus Space, Look Up Space, Core Orbital Systems, SpaceDreamS, Unseenlabs, Safran Space, Mecano ID, Cailabs, Satinox, Skynopy, Ride!, and U-Space.

The French Space Days UAE also come at a particularly dynamic moment for bilateral space cooperation. In August 2026, CNES secured dedicated capacity on Orbitworks' Altair constellation under a multi-year agreement. Orbitworks, a joint venture between UAE-based Marlan Space and French-American company Loft Orbital, is developing the Altair constellation from its satellite manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi. Altair-1, the first satellite of the UAE-built AI-enabled Earth observation constellation, successfully reached orbit on 1 October, illustrating the growing industrial and commercial dimension of France-UAE space cooperation.

From Institutional Cooperation to Industrial Partnerships:

Space has become an established pillar of the broader France-UAE Strategic Dialogue. Since the framework agreement signed between CNES and the UAE Space Agency in 2015, cooperation has expanded across Earth observation, satellite technologies, exploration and talent development. In 2018, CNES opened its permanent representation at the French Embassy in Abu Dhabi, becoming the first foreign space agency to establish a representative office in the UAE. This cooperation has since translated into concrete projects. CNES and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre are working together on the Rashid-2 lunar rover, with CNES providing CASPEX imaging technology and contributing to image processing and mission operations. More recently, cooperation has expanded further into commercial space, satellite manufacturing and Earth observation, reflecting the growing maturity of both ecosystems and opening new opportunities for French and Emirati companies.

Since 2022, CNES and the National Space Science and Technology Center (NSSTC) have been working together on the LEONAV prototype, a low-Earth-orbit positioning, navigation and timing constellation, with CNES contributing its expertise and acquisition capabilities, and with leading French companies such as U-Space, Safran Space and Thales actively involved in the project.

As the UAE continues to implement its national space ambitions and strengthen its position as a global hub for space innovation, France remains a trusted partner, offering recognised expertise across the full space value chain, from launch systems and satellite manufacturing to secure communications, orbital services, and space sustainability.

Two Days Connecting the French and Emirati Space Ecosystems:

The French Space Days UAE opened on 12 October at the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) in Abu Dhabi, bringing together representatives of the UAE Space Agency, CNES, the Embassy of France, government entities and industry leaders from both countries. Discussions focused on four strategic areas: sovereign space capabilities, space-data applications, connectivity and operations in the New Space economy, and the protection of critical space assets. The programme combined high-level dialogue with company presentations and targeted B2B meetings, allowing the 15 French companies to engage directly with Emirati decision-makers and potential partners. The programme also includes visits to Space42, Orbitworks, the Abu Dhabi-based commercial satellite manufacturer and operator behind Altair and a UAE-built AI-enabled Earth observation constellation. This was followed by a session at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai, giving French companies direct access to some of the organisations shaping the UAE's rapidly developing space ecosystem.

The day concluded with a networking reception hosted at the Residence of France to the United Arab Emirates, bringing together representatives from government entities, space agencies, research institutions and industry leaders from both countries to strengthen existing relationships and explore new avenues for cooperation.

By combining institutional dialogue, industrial visits and direct business meetings, the French Space Days UAE aim to turn a long-standing strategic relationship into a new generation of joint projects between French and Emirati space players.

“Our cooperation has come a long way. What began with major industrial programmes has evolved into a more balanced relationship, where science, technology and sovereign capabilities stand alongside industry, with each side bringing its own strengths. Today, we are moving towards co-development, co-industrialisation and shared capabilities. We are no longer simply working alongside one another, we are building together. The French Space Days are a concrete illustration of this shared ambition.” declared H.E. Marie AUDOUARD, Ambassador of France to the United Arab Emirates.

Ahead of the event, Dr. Sultan Mohammed AL-NUAIMI, Director General, ECSSR, said:“The space sector has become a strategic driver of economic growth, technological advancement and national resilience. Through initiatives such as the French Space Days UAE, we are pleased to support dialogue between leading French and Emirati actors and encourage partnerships that contribute to the development of the global space ecosystem.”

About Business France:

Business France is the national agency serving the international development of the French economy. It is responsible for fostering export-led growth by French businesses, as well as attracting and facilitating foreign investment in France. It promotes France's firms, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program, which connects businesses and young talent for international assignments.

Business France has more than 1,400 personnel, both in France and in 53 countries throughout the world.

In 2025, support from Business France made it possible to generate €2.5 billion in additional export revenues for French SMEs and mid‐size companies, accounting for more than 25,386 jobs created or planned. Business France supported 59% of the 1,878 foreign investment decisions in 2025, accounting for 35,426 projected jobs.