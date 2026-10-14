Tripura Govt Gave 26,000 Jobs Since 2018, Says CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said more than 1,400 teacher appointment letters had been issued at a programme in Agartala, highlighting the state government's recruitment efforts and commitment to transparent hiring. Speaking to reporters, Saha said the government had provided more than 23,000 direct jobs since it came to power in 2018. Including contractual and outsourced positions, the figure stood at around 26,000, he added.

Over 26,000 Jobs Since 2018

“Since our government took office in 2018, we have provided over 23,000 direct jobs. If we add contractual and outsourced roles, the total reaches about 26,000 jobs, not to mention the many people engaged through skill development initiatives,” the Chief Minister said.

Teacher Recruitment Drive

Referring to the latest teacher recruitment, Saha said more than 80 appointment letters had been distributed at another programme, while over 1,400 were issued at the event in Agartala.“This is a significant number, and we will continue this in the days to come; in fact, another notification is set to be released today,” he said.

Emphasis on Transparency and Quality Education

The Chief Minister said the government's objective was to ensure quality education for students and described transparency in recruitment through the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) process as an important aspect of the appointments. He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on providing employment opportunities, saying the state would continue its recruitment efforts.

Saha added that the government was also pursuing skill development initiatives to expand employment opportunities and engage more people in different forms of work. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)