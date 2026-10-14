Telangana Aims For $1 Trillion Economy By 2034 With 3-Zone Plan

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the state aims to become a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034 and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047, outlining a development strategy based on three zones - CURE, PURE and RARE.

Speaking at the Global Summit SAMAKHYA, Reddy said the state government had planned to develop different regions according to their economic potential to achieve the targets.“Our goal is to transform Telangana into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034 and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. To achieve this goal, we have envisaged plans to develop the state by dividing it into three zones: CURE, PURE and RARE,” he said.

Three-Zone Development Strategy

Explaining the three-zone strategy, the Chief Minister said the CURE area, located within Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road (ORR), would be developed as a hub for information technology, services, cutting-edge technology and innovation.“The CURE area within the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road is being developed as the hub of IT, service sectors, as well as cutting-edge technology and innovation,” Reddy said.

He said the PURE zone, between the ORR and the Regional Ring Road (RRR), would focus on manufacturing industries, industrial parks and logistics, while RARE, or the Rural Agriculture Region Economy, would prioritise agriculture, food processing, agro-based industries and rural employment.“The PURE zone between the ORR and the Regional Ring Road will promote manufacturing industries, industrial parks and the logistics sector. The RARE - the Rural Agriculture Region Economy - will focus on agriculture, food processing, agro-based industries and rural employment,” he said.

Attracting Global Investments

Reddy said the state government was committed to making Telangana a preferred destination for global investors.“Our resolve is to transform Telangana into the best destination for global investments. Our aim is to increase Telangana's contribution to India's GDP to 10 per cent from the present 5 per cent,” he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)