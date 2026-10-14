Gardening Tips: Beetroot Lip Balm To Calendula Cream, 5 Ways To Use Home-Grown Produce In Your Beauty Routine

Did you know you can use home-grown produce for self-care and beauty routines? Wondering how? Keep scrolling to know more!

Don't use your home garden just to whip up salads, recipes, and yummy food. Home-grown produce can also be used in beauty and self-care routines. Here's how you can elevate your beauty routine and look fab!

Beetroot can be used to make a naturally tinted lip balm at home. Grate and boil some beetroot, then set aside the juice. Using a double boiler, melt some shea butter and beeswax, and add the beetroot juice. Mix well, let it cool, and store it in a container for use.

You can use mint, lavender, and other herbs to make infused oils. Gently heat them in carrier oils, and voila, your infused oil is ready!

Add some freshly plucked neem leaves to your bath. You can also boil them in water and use the cooled water as a hair rinse or toner.

Simply crush some rose petals and mix them with sugar and raw honey to make a lovely lip scrub.

Infuse dried calendula petals in a carrier oil over low heat, then strain the oil. Melt it with beeswax, mix well, let it cool, and store the cream in a clean, airtight container.