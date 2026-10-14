Kremlin Dismisses Media Reports on Ukraine Peace Proposals as Fabrications
(MENAFN) The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed media reports about proposed plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war, saying widespread speculation surrounding diplomatic efforts did not accurately reflect the situation.
Speaking during a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to a report published earlier in the week that cited an unnamed US official and described a joint peace proposal being developed by Washington and European countries.
“There is a great deal of noise in the press about all this right now, and much of that noise does not correspond to reality – it is pure fabrication,” Peskov said.
The spokesperson accused European governments of taking steps that, in Moscow’s view, were prolonging the conflict, while describing the United States as working toward an end to the war, which has continued for more than four years.
Peskov said efforts to find a resolution were being conducted discreetly and would continue without extensive public discussion. He also cautioned against drawing conclusions about a possible shift in Washington’s policy toward military assistance for Kyiv.
Addressing potential diplomatic developments, Peskov denied that any agreed international meetings concerning the conflict were currently scheduled. He also declined to comment on reports suggesting that FBI Director Cash Patel might travel to Russia.
The briefing also touched on the use of satellite communications in the conflict. Responding to earlier remarks by a freelance adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about speed restrictions being implemented on Starlink satellites in Ukraine, Peskov said:
“Overall, of course, it would be better if brilliant technologies like Starlink were not used for military purposes at all,” Peskov said, concerning remarks from earlier Wednesday by a freelance advisor to Zelenskyy, who said speed restrictions were implemented on Starlink satellites in Ukraine.
Peskov further addressed the growing role of artificial intelligence, warning that some countries were using the technology for military purposes. He argued that governments needed to prepare for the challenges associated with its development and deployment.
The Kremlin’s latest statements come amid continued uncertainty over possible diplomatic initiatives to end the war. Moscow has rejected reports about specific proposals while maintaining that discussions are proceeding privately, leaving the details of any potential peace framework unclear.
Speaking during a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to a report published earlier in the week that cited an unnamed US official and described a joint peace proposal being developed by Washington and European countries.
“There is a great deal of noise in the press about all this right now, and much of that noise does not correspond to reality – it is pure fabrication,” Peskov said.
The spokesperson accused European governments of taking steps that, in Moscow’s view, were prolonging the conflict, while describing the United States as working toward an end to the war, which has continued for more than four years.
Peskov said efforts to find a resolution were being conducted discreetly and would continue without extensive public discussion. He also cautioned against drawing conclusions about a possible shift in Washington’s policy toward military assistance for Kyiv.
Addressing potential diplomatic developments, Peskov denied that any agreed international meetings concerning the conflict were currently scheduled. He also declined to comment on reports suggesting that FBI Director Cash Patel might travel to Russia.
The briefing also touched on the use of satellite communications in the conflict. Responding to earlier remarks by a freelance adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about speed restrictions being implemented on Starlink satellites in Ukraine, Peskov said:
“Overall, of course, it would be better if brilliant technologies like Starlink were not used for military purposes at all,” Peskov said, concerning remarks from earlier Wednesday by a freelance advisor to Zelenskyy, who said speed restrictions were implemented on Starlink satellites in Ukraine.
Peskov further addressed the growing role of artificial intelligence, warning that some countries were using the technology for military purposes. He argued that governments needed to prepare for the challenges associated with its development and deployment.
The Kremlin’s latest statements come amid continued uncertainty over possible diplomatic initiatives to end the war. Moscow has rejected reports about specific proposals while maintaining that discussions are proceeding privately, leaving the details of any potential peace framework unclear.
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