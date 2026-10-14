Lithuania Moves to Seek Terrorist Label for Russia’s Military Intelligence Agency
(MENAFN) Lithuania intends to pursue a terrorist designation for Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, over alleged attacks on civilian infrastructure across Europe, Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said Wednesday.
Budrys explained that investigations and legal proceedings must first establish direct evidence linking the agency to the incidents before Vilnius proceeds with the designation effort.
“On that basis, we will seek to have it designated a terrorist organization,” he said.
The proposed measure could carry consequences beyond the agency itself, potentially affecting people who have served in or maintain connections with the GRU. According to Budrys, Lithuania could impose restrictions limiting their access to local companies, financial institutions and the country’s territory.
“It would mean that anyone who has served in or is associated with the GRU would be considered by us to be supporting or contributing to terrorism,” he said. “Such people would have no place anywhere near our companies, our banks or, ultimately, our territory.”
The Lithuanian foreign minister accused the Russian agency of targeting civilian infrastructure as part of efforts to create fear within European societies. He stressed that those responsible for such actions should face accountability.
“They are doing nothing other than carrying out acts of terror in Europe, seeking to spread fear in our societies and targeting civilian infrastructure,” he said. “If that is not terrorism, what is?”
Budrys also urged other European Union member states to take action against the GRU, calling for the issue to be addressed during this week’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.
Lithuania’s initiative remains dependent on establishing the necessary evidence through investigations and court proceedings. The proposed designation would represent a further step in the country’s efforts to respond to alleged threats against European civilian infrastructure and security.
Budrys explained that investigations and legal proceedings must first establish direct evidence linking the agency to the incidents before Vilnius proceeds with the designation effort.
“On that basis, we will seek to have it designated a terrorist organization,” he said.
The proposed measure could carry consequences beyond the agency itself, potentially affecting people who have served in or maintain connections with the GRU. According to Budrys, Lithuania could impose restrictions limiting their access to local companies, financial institutions and the country’s territory.
“It would mean that anyone who has served in or is associated with the GRU would be considered by us to be supporting or contributing to terrorism,” he said. “Such people would have no place anywhere near our companies, our banks or, ultimately, our territory.”
The Lithuanian foreign minister accused the Russian agency of targeting civilian infrastructure as part of efforts to create fear within European societies. He stressed that those responsible for such actions should face accountability.
“They are doing nothing other than carrying out acts of terror in Europe, seeking to spread fear in our societies and targeting civilian infrastructure,” he said. “If that is not terrorism, what is?”
Budrys also urged other European Union member states to take action against the GRU, calling for the issue to be addressed during this week’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.
Lithuania’s initiative remains dependent on establishing the necessary evidence through investigations and court proceedings. The proposed designation would represent a further step in the country’s efforts to respond to alleged threats against European civilian infrastructure and security.
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