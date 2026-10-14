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Armenia, Russia To Establish Working Group On Railway Operations

Armenia, Russia To Establish Working Group On Railway Operations


Date: 2026-10-14 08:09:00

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Armenia and Russia will establish a joint working group to address issues related to the operation of Armenia's railway network.

The announcement was made in a government statement following a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Oleg Belozerov, CEO of Russian Railways.

“The parties agreed to establish a joint working group within a specified short timeframe to discuss the identified problems, explore possible solutions and clarify the next steps,” the statement said.

During the meeting in Yerevan, Pashinyan said the Armenian government aimed to make the country's railways more competitive and integrate them into the railway networks of neighbouring countries and the wider international network, taking into account opportunities to unblock regional transport infrastructure.

In this context, the two sides discussed opportunities arising from regional developments and measures aimed at increasing the competitiveness of Armenia's railway network and integrating it into international transport routes.

“The parties exchanged views on railway reconstruction projects along the Gyumri-Akhurik-Türkiye border and Yeraskh-Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan) sections,” the statement said.

The sides also discussed infrastructure development during the concession management period of South Caucasus Railway, the efficiency of the company's management, existing challenges and possible ways to address them.

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AzerNews

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