Efforts Underway To Save Man At Site Of Banderol Strike On Residential Building In Zaporizhzhia
At around 13:00, Russian forces struck the city center with a Banderol missile. The strike hit a residential building. A man was pulled from the rubble.
Medical workers and volunteers have been trying to save him for more than half an hour.Read also: Residential buildings and agricultural enterprises hit in Rivne region, eight people injured
Russian forces strike residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. / Photo: Olha Zvonaryova, Ukrinform
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia. A residential area was hit.
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