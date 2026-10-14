Efforts Underway To Save Man At Site Of Banderol Strike On Residential Building In Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

At around 13:00, Russian forces struck the city center with a Banderol missile. The strike hit a residential building. A man was pulled from the rubble.

Medical workers and volunteers have been trying to save him for more than half an hour.

Residential buildings and agricultural enterprises hit in Rivne region, eight people injured

Russian forces strike residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. / Photo: Olha Zvonaryova, Ukrinform

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia. A residential area was hit.