Injury Toll After Russian Attack On Rivne Rises To Eight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The regional police reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Eight injured people, including a 14-year-old boy, have now been taken to hospital. Four of them have been admitted,” the statement said.

The strike on Rivne. / Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Rescue workers, police officers, medical personnel and other relevant services are working at the scene. Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) are documenting the consequences of the attack as part of a pre-trial investigation launched under Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which covers war crimes.

According to police, on October 14, Russian forces launched another attack on Rivne, striking a residential area.

The attack damaged residential premises, nine vehicles and an outbuilding.

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Rescue workers are conducting emergency operations and dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strike. Police are securing the scene, restricting access to the hazardous area and assisting residents.

Explosive ordnance specialists are inspecting the impact site and surrounding area for unexploded ordnance and debris.

Law enforcement officials warn that anyone who finds suspicious objects or fragments of munitions should not approach or touch them and should immediately call the emergency numbers 101, 102 or 112.

As Ukrinform reported, overnight and morning attacks in the Rivne region struck residential infrastructure and two agricultural enterprises.