French Audiences React to Israeli Soldiers’ Accounts in Gaza Documentary
(MENAFN) French cinema audiences expressed shock after watching “NAZA,” a documentary examining Israel’s killing of civilians in Gaza through accounts from Israeli soldiers, which viewers said portrayed Palestinian victims as statistics rather than individual human beings.
The film was screened in cinemas across France on October 12 and 13, attracting considerable attention during its opening day in Paris, where most tickets were sold.
Produced by British newspaper The Guardian and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Yuval Abraham alongside Rachel Szor, the documentary explores accounts linked to Israel’s military operations in Gaza and the treatment of Palestinian civilians.
Viewers attending screenings at two cinemas in the French capital described their reactions after watching the film, highlighting the impact of hearing soldiers’ accounts and the way Palestinian deaths were discussed.
The documentary’s release in France has brought renewed attention to the human consequences of the war in Gaza, using testimony and recorded accounts to examine how civilians are represented within the context of military operations.
The strong interest in the Paris screenings suggests that the film has drawn public attention to the experiences of Palestinians affected by the conflict and the questions raised by soldiers’ descriptions of events in the territory.
The film was screened in cinemas across France on October 12 and 13, attracting considerable attention during its opening day in Paris, where most tickets were sold.
Produced by British newspaper The Guardian and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Yuval Abraham alongside Rachel Szor, the documentary explores accounts linked to Israel’s military operations in Gaza and the treatment of Palestinian civilians.
Viewers attending screenings at two cinemas in the French capital described their reactions after watching the film, highlighting the impact of hearing soldiers’ accounts and the way Palestinian deaths were discussed.
The documentary’s release in France has brought renewed attention to the human consequences of the war in Gaza, using testimony and recorded accounts to examine how civilians are represented within the context of military operations.
The strong interest in the Paris screenings suggests that the film has drawn public attention to the experiences of Palestinians affected by the conflict and the questions raised by soldiers’ descriptions of events in the territory.
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