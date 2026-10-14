King Meets With Australian Parliament Opposition Leader

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Canberra, Oct.14 ( Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II held a meeting on Wednesday with the Leader of the Opposition in the Australian Parliament Angus Taylor, during which they discussed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Australia, as well as recent regional and global developments.

During the meeting, which took place at the Parliament House in Canberra, His Majesty underscored the need for the international community to step up efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, and put a stop to Israel's dangerous actions in the West Bank, Gaza, and Jerusalem.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Australia Janti Kalajoqa attended the meeting.

//Petra// NQ