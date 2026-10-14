Population Council Calls For Protecting Farmland From Urban Expansion To Support Rural Women

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 14 (Petra) -- The Higher Population Council (HPC) on Wednesday called for protecting agricultural land from continued construction permits and urban expansion, warning that the loss of farmland threatens rural communities' ability to generate income and employment, particularly for women.

In a statement marking the International Day of Rural Women, observed annually on Oct. 15, the council stressed that preserving agricultural land is not merely an environmental concern but also an economic, social and demographic issue linked to the sustainability of rural communities.

The council said the UN-designated occasion highlights rural women's contributions to food security, poverty reduction, development and natural resource conservation.

It noted that this year's observance carries particular significance as it coincides with the International Year of the Woman Farmer, which recognizes women's roles across agricultural and food systems, beyond those employed as wage workers in agriculture.

Citing the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the council explained that the term "woman farmer" extends beyond women who own agricultural land to include those working throughout agricultural and food systems. These include farmers, smallholders, seasonal workers, livestock breeders, beekeepers, producers, food processors, marketers and rural entrepreneurs.

The council emphasized that rural women play an essential role in food production through farming, livestock breeding, agricultural processing and marketing, alongside their responsibilities for family care and household resource management.

It identified several challenges limiting their economic opportunities, particularly the continued authorization of construction on fertile agricultural land surrounding cities by the Greater Amman Municipality and other municipalities.

According to the council, this expansion has driven up land prices, encouraged sales, and resulted in the loss of agricultural production.

Other challenges include limited land ownership and control over productive resources, restricted access to technology, agricultural services and extension programs, difficulties reaching markets and marketing channels, and the burden of unpaid domestic and caregiving responsibilities.

The council stressed that preserving productive farmland, improving access to resources, financing, markets and technology, and involving rural women in decision-making are essential to recognizing them as active partners in production, development and food security rather than merely beneficiaries of development programs.

It called for policies that enable women to own resources, secure financing, establish and manage businesses, and participate in decisions affecting agriculture and rural communities.

The council emphasized that economic empowerment requires removing barriers to production, growth and decision-making, rather than simply providing assistance.

To protect rural household economies, the council proposed a package of measures, foremost among them stronger legislation and land-use policies to prevent urban expansion onto cultivated and agricultural land.

It called for addressing Jordan's uneven population distribution, which it said has harmed rural household economies, through legislation classifying land according to its designated use and prohibiting subsequent changes.

The council also urged stronger policies to preserve productive farmland and limit its loss to urban development, in line with the Economic Modernization Vision, food security objectives and environmental sustainability.

On public awareness, it recommended launching media and social media campaigns highlighting the success stories of rural women who have developed productive businesses and continued working within their local communities.

To strengthen economic and marketing opportunities, the council proposed establishing farmers' markets and permanent and seasonal bazaars where women can display and sell their products directly.

It also recommended free workshops to train rural women in digital marketing and the use of social media to establish online stores for their products.

//Petra// AJ