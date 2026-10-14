Jordan's UN Human Rights Council Election Reflects Int'l Position: NCHR

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 14 (Petra) – Jordan's election to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2027–2029 term, securing 171 votes, reflects its international position and diplomatic efforts to promote human rights and uphold international law, National Center for Human Rights (NCHR) Commissioner-General Jamal Shamayleh said Wednesday.

In remarks to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Shamayleh attributed the election to Jordan's political positions and diplomatic efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II in defending human rights and promoting respect for international law.

He noted that the election also reflects Jordan's efforts to uphold justice and human dignity and strengthen its role in supporting the international human rights system and multilateral cooperation.

Shamayleh highlighted Jordan's engagement in international affairs, describing its positions as "consistent, balanced, and credible." Referring to His Majesty's address to the United Nations General Assembly, he said the King called for respecting international law, rejecting injustice and double standards, and defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their rights to freedom, dignity, and self-determination.

Shamayleh expressed the NCHR's appreciation for Jordan's election, describing it as a "reflection of international confidence in the Kingdom's positions and efforts." He voiced hope that Jordan's membership would strengthen international cooperation to protect human rights, safeguard human dignity, and promote justice, equality, and non-discrimination, in line with the Kingdom's commitment to fundamental rights and freedoms.

//Petra// AO