Jordan Decries Colombia's Opening Of Jerusalem Embassy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 14 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Wednesday condemned Colombia's opening of an embassy in Jerusalem as a violation of international law and relevant international resolutions.

Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali reaffirmed Jordan's condemnation and rejection of the move, adding that any measures or decisions aimed at altering Jerusalem's status or legal standing are null, illegitimate, and have no legal effect.

Majali reiterated that the only path to a just and comprehensive peace that ensures regional security and stability is the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

//Petra// AO