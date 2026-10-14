Zain Group Leads Global Telecom Sector Best Employers List

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 14 (Petra) – Zain Group topped the global telecommunications sector in the "Best Employers" list published by Forbes magazine, rising 74 places over the past year.

It entered the global top 100 list and secured the second-highest ranking across the Middle East and Africa markets.

"This advancement reflects the Group's approach to investing in human capital and fostering a work environment that supports innovation, empowerment, and excellence, alongside attracting talent, enhancing capabilities, and expanding professional development opportunities," Zain Jordan said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ranking was based on a survey of over 300,000 employees across more than 50 countries, where employers were evaluated based on such criteria as benefits, work environment, talent development and training, and the likelihood of employees recommending their workplace to others.

Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi, Vice-Chairman and Group CEO of Zain Group, commented that the group's leadership in the global Telecom sector is the outcome of a work environment that nurtures innovation, empowerment, and excellence.

This achievement embodies the Group's vision placing people and talent at the core of its growth and expansion strategy, he added.

//Petra//SS