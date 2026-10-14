Mold Behind Drywall: FDP Mold Remediation Of Columbia Shares What Property Owners Should Know Before Opening The Wall

MENAFN - GetNews)"FDP Mold Remediation"Mold behind drywall can remain hidden after leaks or water damage, even when walls look intact. FDP Mold Remediation of Columbia explains why property owners should check for water stains, musty odors and damaged drywall before cutting into a wall. Opening a contaminated space without precautions can release mold spores into living areas. The company recommends identifying the moisture source, assessing contamination and planning controlled removal when needed, with guidance from a professional.

Columbia, MD - October 14, 2026 - A water stain, persistent musty odor or previously repaired leak can raise an unsettling question for homeowners: What is happening behind the drywall? FDP Mold Remediation of Columbia is sharing practical guidance on recognizing possible hidden mold and taking precautions before opening a wall, a step that can disturb contamination and complicate cleanup if mold is present.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identifies the back of drywall, areas around plumbing and other concealed surfaces as potential locations for mold growth. Because these spaces are difficult to inspect, a wall may appear relatively normal even when moisture has affected materials behind it. The EPA cautions that disturbing hidden mold can release spores and recommends considering an experienced professional when hidden growth is suspected.

According to FDP Mold Remediation of Columbia, the important first step is understanding where the moisture originated and whether the affected area requires a controlled opening. Cutting into drywall without evaluating those conditions can expose contaminated materials before appropriate precautions are in place.

"When you notice a stain on the wall, I understand wanting to cut a hole and see what's going on," said Albert Silva, a crew chief and mold remediation specialist at FDP Mold Remediation. "But once you open that wall, anything hiding behind it can end up in the room. I'd rather help someone figure out where the moisture is coming from first. Then we can decide what really needs to be opened and how to do it safely."

Silva has performed mold remediation work for hundreds of clients across the Greater Washington area and specializes in noninvasive visual inspections that help identify potentially affected areas.

What Property Owners Should Check Before Opening Drywall

FDP Mold Remediation of Columbia recommends considering several factors before removing wall materials:

Evidence of moisture: Look for recurring water stains, damp or softened drywall, peeling finishes and persistent musty odors. These signs warrant investigation but do not necessarily confirm mold.

The source of water: Check for plumbing leaks, roof intrusion, condensation or previous water damage. Correcting the moisture problem is essential to preventing mold from returning.

The risks of disturbing materials: When hidden mold is suspected, an experienced professional can assess the situation and determine whether containment and controlled drywall removal are appropriate.

The company's guidance is supported by a documented remediation project on Enberend Terrace in Columbia. In July 2024, its technicians addressed mold and water damage associated with a bathroom wall leak. The work included an inspection, containment of the affected area, removal of contaminated drywall, air filtration and dehumidification.

The project illustrates why the condition of materials behind a wall matters as much as what is visible on its surface. It also highlights the importance of evaluating moisture damage before deciding how much drywall must be removed.

FDP Mold Remediation of Columbia emphasizes that opening a wall is only one part of addressing suspected hidden mold. Any confirmed contamination must be handled appropriately, the underlying moisture problem corrected and affected materials adequately dried before repairs are completed.

About FDP Mold Remediation of Columbia

Founded in Washington, D.C., in 2005, FDP Mold Remediation provides mold inspection, testing and remediation services for residential and commercial properties. Its Columbia service team assists property owners throughout Howard County and surrounding Central Maryland communities, using property-specific assessments, containment practices and moisture-control measures to address mold-related concerns.