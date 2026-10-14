Auralife Adds Tracking Support For Oral GLP-1 Medications As The Category Shifts From Injections To Pills

MENAFN - GetNews)"AuraLife members can log oral GLP-1 doses, dose timing and meals by text message, without opening an app."AuraLife has added tracking support for oral GLP-1 medications, allowing members to log daily doses, dose timing, symptoms and protein intake by text message or in the AuraLife app. The update follows the GLP-1 category's 2026 shift from weekly injections toward daily pill formulations, which changes tracking from a single weekly event into a daily routine.

Berlin, New Jersey - October 14, 2026 - AuraLife, Inc. today announced tracking support for oral GLP-1 medications within its personal health intelligence platform, adding daily-dose logging, timing records and symptom tracking for members taking pill-form medications alongside its existing support for weekly injections.

Oral GLP-1 formulations, including oral semaglutide and orforglipron, reached the market during 2026, changing the category's shape. For people taking them, the routine changed with it: a weekly injection is a single event to remember, while a daily pill is seven, each inside a morning that is usually already full.

“A weekly shot and a daily pill are not the same habit,” said Jason Ignaczewski, Founder of AuraLife.“One is an event. The other is part of your morning, every morning, and the thing people actually struggle with is keeping a clear record of it while the rest of the day happens.”

What members can record

AuraLife members taking an oral GLP-1 can log each dose with the amount and the time it was taken, record symptoms with a severity they choose, and keep that record alongside weight, nutrition, training, sleep and connected biometric data in one history.

Members can log by text message through Text Aura, AuraLife's SMS interface, or in the AuraLife app. Dose reminders are available on a schedule the member sets, and can be turned off at any time.

Protein intake is a particular focus. Reduced appetite is commonly reported on GLP-1 medications, which makes protein straightforward to under-consume without noticing. AuraLife members can photograph a meal and send it by text to have it estimated, confirmed and logged, rather than searching a food database.

What AuraLife does not do

AuraLife does not determine whether a GLP-1 medication is appropriate for any individual, and does not recommend doses, timing or medication changes. It does not diagnose, does not interpret symptoms as caused by any medication, and does not assess whether a treatment is working. Those determinations belong with a member's healthcare provider, and dosing instructions come from a member's prescription.

“We built a record, not a prescriber,” Ignaczewski said.“The most useful thing we can do is make sure that when someone sits down with their clinician, they are looking at what actually happened rather than what they can remember.”

Availability

Oral GLP-1 tracking is available now to all AuraLife members. Logging in the AuraLife app is free; Text Aura is included with paid plans, each of which begins with a 14-day free trial.

Information on tracking oral GLP-1 medications is available at

About AuraLife

AuraLife, Inc. is a health technology company founded in April 2026 in Berlin, New Jersey. Its personal health intelligence platform brings information across wearables, nutrition, activity, sleep, recovery and other areas of health into one connected experience. Learn more at

Wegovy and Ozempic are registered trademarks of Novo Nordisk A/S. Mounjaro, Zepbound and Foundayo are trademarks of Eli Lilly and Company. AuraLife, Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Novo Nordisk A/S or Eli Lilly and Company. AuraLife is a tracking and organizational tool and is not a medical device.