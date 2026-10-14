Azerbaijan, Laos See New Opportunities For Boosting Cooperation - Analyst

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)New opportunities are emerging for the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Laos, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, there is political will and mutual interest to elevate relations between the countries to a new stage. The meetings held, the Joint Statement adopted, and the documents signed during the official visit of the President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, to Azerbaijan on October 13 demonstrated the countries' intention to expand cooperation. The primary goal now is to translate existing political ties into concrete results in the fields of economy, investment, transport, agriculture, and education.

"During his meeting with the leader of Laos, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the current level of economic relations doesn't reflect the potential of the two countries:“We would like to see the same progress in the economic field as well. Today, during the exchange of views, both sides expressed the shared position that our current trade turnover does not reflect either our potential or our intent.” This statement defines the primary direction of cooperation between Baku and Vientiane. Political dialogue and mutual support within international organizations form a solid foundation for the relationship. In the next phase, it's essential to build economic ties upon this foundation, increase direct contacts between business communities, and identify favorable opportunities for mutual investment," the analyst said.

According to him, diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Laos were established in 1995. Over the intervening period, the two countries have cooperated within international organizations, and inter-parliamentary ties as well as contacts between their ruling parties have developed. The establishment of friendship groups in both countries also demonstrates an interest in expanding relations across various areas.

"Thongloun Sisoulith's visit to Azerbaijan is of particular importance for further strengthening these ties at the level of heads of state. According to the President of Laos, this visit opens up new opportunities to transform the traditional friendly relations between the two countries into a broader partnership. The history of bilateral relations is also noteworthy in this regard. In his speech, the Lao leader recalled Heydar Aliyev's participation in the 1986 congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and noted that the visit had left a positive impression in his country. He emphasized the role of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in upholding these traditions. Thus, the relationship between the parties is not based solely on political interests that have emerged in recent years; it is underpinned by a history of long-standing contacts and a tradition of mutual respect. This factor creates favorable conditions for extending cooperation into new areas," the analyst noted.

Garayev pointed out that increasing trade turnover is one of the most important areas for expanding economic ties between the two countries.

"As President Ilham Aliyev pointed out, current figures don't align with the parties' actual capabilities. Consequently, relevant instructions have been issued to intensify economic relations. The Laos-Azerbaijan business forum, planned to be held in Baku, could play a special role in this process. Such platforms enable companies to gain a better understanding of each other's markets, investment opportunities, and potential partners. Developing economic ties requires not only political statements but also concrete commercial projects, long-term contracts, and sustained business contacts," the analyst said.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan's experience in investing abroad could also be of interest to Laos.

"President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is ready to review projects to be presented by Laos. The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijani investments contribute to the creation of new jobs and the development of production sectors. This approach demonstrates an intention to build cooperation based on mutual benefit. Laos could present projects to Azerbaijani investors in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and mining. In turn, Azerbaijani companies could evaluate these opportunities alongside local partners and launch operations in economically viable areas," Garayev said.

According to him, the expansion of Laos's regional transport connections could create additional prospects for cooperation with Azerbaijan. During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the development of railway links between Laos and neighboring countries, as well as future opportunities for access to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

"Azerbaijan's transport and logistics infrastructure represents a significant advantage in this regard. The country's port, railway, and other transport projects facilitate the development of freight transportation between Europe and Asia. Aligning Azerbaijan's transit capabilities with the expansion of Laos's regional railway network could pave the way for new cargo flows in the future. To achieve this, the economic viability of routes, transit times, and logistics costs must be thoroughly evaluated. Cooperation in the agricultural sector has also been formalized through official agreements; a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment of Laos. This document creates opportunities for the exchange of experience and joint initiatives in the agrarian sector. By defining specific areas of cooperation, the parties can leverage beneficial practices regarding productivity, production, and agricultural technologies," he explained.

Garayev also noted that education is another key area of cooperation between the two countries. Recalling that more than two thousand Laotian students studied in Azerbaijan during the Soviet era, President Ilham Aliyev proposed reviving this tradition. The President of Laos also supported increasing the number of students studying at Azerbaijani universities and expanding scholarship opportunities: "I truly believe that this official visit will create an opportunity to task the relevant institutions of our countries with discussing the results of the talks held at the level of heads of state in greater detail." This statement highlights the importance of following up on the visit's results with practical steps. In the field of education, student exchanges, joint programs, and scholarships can serve not only to train specialists but also to strengthen ties between peoples. The exchange of experience in mine action and the application of new technologies are also among the areas where the parties can cooperate," he noted.

The analyst stressed that the meetings between President Ilham Aliyev and President Thongloun Sisoulith, the Joint Statement, and the signed documents establish a political framework for the development of Azerbaijan-Laos relations. The key task now is to translate these agreements into concrete projects.

"Increasing trade turnover, exploring investment opportunities, developing transport links, and pursuing joint initiatives in agriculture and education could feature prominently on the future agenda of bilateral relations. If the mutual interest demonstrated at the political level yields tangible results in economic and humanitarian ties as well, the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Laos could evolve into a broader and more practical partnership," Garayev added.